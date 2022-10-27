Ryan Coogler reveals initial idea for Black Panther sequel

PRIOR to the death of star Chadwick Boseman, the focus of the sequel to 2018’s Black Panther would have been rooted in the perspective of Boseman’s character, T’Challa.
This bitersweet fact was recently revealed by director Ryan Coogler.
“It was a massive movie, but also simultaneously a character study that delved deeply into [T’Challa’s] psyche and situation,“ he claimed.
According to Boseman’s co-star, Lupita Nyong’o, in the final script, Coogler instead “wrote something that so honoured the truth of what every one of us was feeling, those of us who knew Chadwick”.
“He created something that could honour that and carry the story forward. By the end, I was weeping”.
Earlier this month, Coogler told Entertainment Weekly that after Boseman died of colon cancer, he didn't know if he could continue making movies.
“I was at a point when I was like, ‘I’m walking away from this business.’ I didn’t know if I could make another movie period, [let alone] another Black Panther movie, because it hurt a lot. I was like, ‘Man, how could I open myself up to feeling like this again?’ “ he explained.
In the days after Boseman's death, Coogler was poring over the last conversations he had with Boseman, and it made him decide that it made more sense to keep going.
Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige first announced that Boseman's titular role would not be recast during Disney's Investor Day back in December 2020.
The previous month, executive producer Victoria Alonso said Boseman's character would not be rendered digitally either.
In her profile for The Hollywood Reporter, Nyong'o said she supports the decision not to re-cast Boseman's T'Challa, but clarified, “That is not the death of the Black Panther; that’s the whole point.”
“It’s laying to rest [T’Challa] and allowing for real life to inform the story of the movies,“ the Oscar winner continued.
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will be in theatres from Nov 11.