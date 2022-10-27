Ryan Coogler reveals initial idea for Black Panther sequel

PRIOR to the death of star Chadwick Boseman, the focus of the sequel to 2018’s Black Panther would have been rooted in the perspective of Boseman’s character, T’Challa.

This bitersweet fact was recently revealed by director Ryan Coogler.

“It was a massive movie, but also simultaneously a character study that delved deeply into [T’Challa’s] psyche and situation,“ he claimed.

According to Boseman’s co-star, Lupita Nyong’o, in the final script, Coogler instead “wrote something that so honoured the truth of what every one of us was feeling, those of us who knew Chadwick”.

“He created something that could honour that and carry the story forward. By the end, I was weeping”.

Earlier this month, Coogler told Entertainment Weekly that after Boseman died of colon cancer, he didn't know if he could continue making movies.