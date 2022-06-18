Ryan Gosling makes us wish we were in a Barbie World

ACTOR Ryan Gosling will play Ken in the live-action Barbie film coming out July next year. Fans, however, have already been given a sneak peek of the how his character will look.

Warner Brothers Pictures shared an image of Gosling, 41, dressed as Barbie’s beau Ken, complete with bleached-blonde hair, denim on denim, eight-pack abs, and his own ‘Ken’ name on the undies in front of a Pepto-Bismol pink backdrop.

Greta Gerwig, the Oscar-nominated director of Little Women and Lady Bird, is directing and writing the screenplay with her partner, Noah Baumbach.