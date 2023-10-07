Ryan Gosling praised for ‘Kenergy’ in Barbie

AHEAD of Barbie’s long-awaited premiere, Ryan Gosling brought his older sister, Mandi Gosling, to attend the press day for the film in Toronto, Canada. His pink carpet look was very in tune with the film’s colours, as he wore a light blue suit while his sister accessorised her stunning purple dress with a pink purse.

In an interview at the press day, the lovely siblings commented on Ryan’s charisma as Ken in the anticipated fantasy-comedy, “It felt like such a no-brainer to me,” said Mandi upon hearing the news that her brother was cast in the live-action version as the iconic Ken. “No, listen, it’s like, of course he’s Ken!”.

Mandi proudly exclaimed to her brother, “You had to look for the Kenergy, but I always knew it was there.” Ryan quickly intercepted, “Yeah, I didn’t know.”

His sister then happily continued, “I know. You may not have. So you had to look for the Kenergy, but I always knew it was there.” Ryan smiled before replying, “Wow. That’s beautiful, thanks.” He then added, “Well, she’s my original Barbie.”

At a recent Los Angeles premiere of his new Netflix action film The Gray Man, Ryan stated his excitement for Barbie in an interview, “We’ve been having so much fun making this movie, and it felt nice to see everyone else start having as much fun as we are. I can’t wait for the film to come out and for that to continue.”

When he was questioned on what it was like to “break the internet” with joking online reactions to his photo reveal in character as Ken, he joked, “Well, the internet has been trying to break me for years. It gave me no other choice.”

Addressing a previous issue with Barbie fans who didn’t think he was a good fit to play Ken, “I would say, you know, if people don’t want to play with my Ken, there are many other Kens to play with,“ he said in a separate interview. “It is funny, this kind of clutching-your-pearls idea of, like, #notmyken,“ Ryan continued. “Like you’ve ever thought about Ken before this?”

Barbie, directed by Greta Gerwig and starring the fabulous Margot Robbie as Barbie, will soon premiere in theatres on July 21.