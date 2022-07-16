Ryan Gosling thrilled over role as Ken in ‘Barbie’ movie

NO one is more excited for Ryan Gosling to play Ken in the upcoming Barbie movie than the actor himself. The La La Land star told Variety how much he could not wait to portray the plastic boyfriend in the forthcoming live-action.

“Finally,” he said at the premiere of his latest action film, The Gray Man. “Finally, it’s happening. This has been coming my whole life.”

To get into the role, Gosling has reportedly been working very hard at the gym. And it seems like it has been paying off. Since the picture of him as Ken was released last month, fans have been eager for more details on the film.

Aside from Gosling, the live adaptation will also feature other prominent stars including Margot Robbie, who is portraying the titular role, Simu Liu, Will Ferrell, Ncuti Gatwa and Issa Rae.

Sharing the spotlight with so many big names, Gosling jokes that his mission for the project was to represent Kens like him all around.

He continued: “Gotta do it for the Kens. Nobody plays with the Kens.”

While promoting The Gray Man recently, Gosling revealed that his life as Barbie’s Ken is harder than his character in the action film. “Ken’s got no money, he’s got no job, he’s got no car, he’s got no house. He’s going through some stuff.”

When asked to elaborate more, Gosling played coy and revealed that his hands were tied. If he were to spill more, Mattel would come and “box [him] up.”

Barbie is set to hit theatres on July 21, 2023.