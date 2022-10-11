Ryan Reynolds’ enthusiasm helped to greenlit Deadpool 3

THEY have one of the most famous ‘feuds’ in the business, but truth be told, they love each other like brothers. Or at least, that’s how Ryan Reynolds feels for Hugh Jackman.

During an interview for his upcoming holiday comedy-musical Spirited, Reynolds said: “As I’ve gotten older ... I find that there’s such value in working with people I love and adore and trust and have known for a long time.

“And [with] most of the movies I’m doing these days, I’m either working with people I’ve always wanted to work with, or I’m working with friends and family, really. And I consider Hugh more in the family category than friends even.”

This also explains why Reynolds is excited about Jackman reprising his role as Wolverine as the pair enter the Marvel Cinematic Universe for the very first time in 2024’s Deadpool 3.

Reynolds revealed the backstory of how Jackman, who had supposedly hung up his claws when his X-Men character perished in James Mangold’s 2017’s gritty and much-loved Logan, ended up in the MCU with him.

“That was something that I had been asking or hoping to achieve since the first meeting I had with [Marvel chief] Kevin Feige after Disney bought Fox,” Reynolds says.

“And it wasn’t possible. This was years ago and it wasn’t possible then.

“And then out of the blue Hugh called and said he was interested in coming back and I just took one more stab at the boss and I said to Kevin, ‘He’s asking to come back ... This is something that Hugh is interested in doing and pursuing’.”

Fortunately for the two of them, this time Feige agreed.

For Deadpool 3, Reynolds will also team up with again with director Shawn Levy, who helmed his previous films, Free Guy and The Adam Project.