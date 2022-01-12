Ryan Reynolds talks about new musical role

THE upcoming musical Spirited stars Ryan Reynolds and Will Ferrell in a holiday-comedy for the season.

That means audiences will be able to see Reynolds, Ferrell and co-star Octavia Spencer – not actors typically associated (or at all experienced) with the genre – in full-on song-and-dance mode.

In an interview with Yahoo Entertainment, Reynolds confessed that he was “terrified” at the prospect.

“I don’t think I would’ve done this 10 or 15 years ago, or even five years ago, necessarily,” he said.

“I think I’m at a place in my life where I’m much more lenient with myself at not being great at something right away. It’s very hard to get even adequate at something unless you’re willing to be terrible at it first.

“That’s something I always tell my kids: Never waste your mistakes because your mistakes are what kind of teach you how to be better at something. So yeah, I was kind of in a place in my life I was willing to go into a situation where I just felt completely out of my depth almost in every regard.”

Watch the trailer for Spirited below: