Safety in paradise

Tour manager Ooi pictured on one of her many trips overseas. — PHOTO COURTESY OF ELSPETH OOI

FOR the past year and a half, Malaysians have been prohibited from travelling outside the borders of their state. The ongoing pandemic has made it dangerous for both local and international travellers to embark on exciting adventures. However, with the introduction of widespread vaccinations, travelling has once again been permitted. As the nation’s vaccination rate reaches 90%, the government has agreed to lift travel restrictions for fully vaccinated individuals. While the vaccine does offer protection against Covid-19, it is still crucial to practice safety precautions when on holiday, especially overseas. Elspeth Ooi, tour manager of Apple Vacations, knows a thing or two about taking safety precautions when travelling. As a tour manager, the Kedah native has developed a skill in keeping her clients safe when journeying across the world. “As a tour manager, I cover the responsibilities of a tour guide and travel manager,” said Ooi who has over a decade of experience in the tourism industry. “Hence, it requires a lot of homework and research to ensure that your travellers are not only safe, but also well versed about their vacation country of choice.” Due to her expertise in the matter, LYFE spoke to Ooi on tips to safeguard one’s well-being against the spread of Covid-19 during travels.

Do your research There are a couple of important factors to consider before deciding on a country to visit. For instance, it is pivotal to read and know about the different SOPs that countries outside Malaysia practice. “I think it is important to study about the destination beforehand,” said Ooi. “To know whether they (local tourists) need to be quarantined when they arrive at the destination. Or if they are required to do a PCR test when they return home.” Malaysians looking to travel should also look toward nations that are opening their borders to Malaysians. Though countries like the US and Thailand are quarantine-free, certain international destinations are still not open for travel. “They would also need to research which countries will accept Malaysians. This is because while we are able to travel now, certain countries still do not accept Malaysian tourists. “This is important to know, especially if the holiday location requires travellers to transit to other countries in order to reach the desired destination.”