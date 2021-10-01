Sam Asghari defends Britney

PERSONAL trainer, model and actor Sam Asghari recently posted a lengthy captioned Instagram story talking about the various documentaries regarding Britney Spears’ conservatorship case.

Asghari wrote that the documentaries had left a bad aftertaste and hoped that the upcoming ones will be respectful.

“I don’t blame CNN, BBC, or NETFLIX (which got me thru lockdowns) for airing them because as an actor I tell other people’s stories too. I question producers who made them ‘just to shed light’ without input or approval from subject. Any credit for light being shed should go to #freebritney,” he wrote.

Last Friday, FX and Hulu premiered Controlling Britney Spears, which is the follow-up documentary to Framing Britney Spears, part of the ongoing edition of The New York Times Presents on the streaming platform.

On Sunday, CNN released a one-hour special airing titled Toxic: Britney Spears’ Battle For Freedom, fronted by weekday anchor Alisyn Camerota and reporter Chloe Melas, while Netflix posted its official trailer for Britney vs Spears by director Erin Lee Carr – which premieres today, one day before Britney’s landmark hearing on her conservatorship status.

Though Asghari did not specify which past documentaries his comments were directed toward, he mentioned the networks CNN and the BBC, but not FX or the New York Times.

In a deleted post from March 2021, after Framing Britney Spears premiered, Britney had posted on an Instagram that she had cried for two weeks and felt embarrassed by the light they put her in the documentary.

The pop star has had a somewhat tumultuous relationship with social media. She recently made her return after deactivating her Instagram on Sept 14, shortly after sharing a post that thanked her supporters and celebrated her engagement.

When the #FreeBritney movement was at its peak, fans used her Instagram posts to make judgments about her mental health, and emotional status, and it appears that the star has been slowly taking back control of her public image as the court case reaches its end.

Over the past 13 years, the conservatorship has directed almost all aspects of her life, giving her father Jamie Spears and various attorneys full control over her finances, her career, and her person since 2008.

Her conservators even controlled her medical care, including making her go on birth control, because, as Britney told the court “they don’t want me to have children”.

Earlier this month, after emotional testimony from both Britney and witnesses about the draconian rules of the conservatorship, her father filed a petition to end the arrangement once and for all. In the court filing from Sept 7, he acknowledged many of the points Britney has talked about over recent months.

A judge is set to give his final ruling on the case this Wednesday.