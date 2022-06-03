Sam Asghari opens up about Britney Spears’ miscarriage

TWO weeks after Britney Spears disclosed that she and fiancée Sam Asghari had lost their baby in early pregnancy, Asghari is finally opening out about the situation, including how it has influenced his thoughts about fatherhood in the future.

In an interview with GQ, he discussed how their statement normalised discussing miscarriages, and he appreciated the initiative.

“We’re positive about it. It’s something that happens to a lot of people. And one beautiful thing I heard was when the baby’s ready, it’ll come. It’s a common process and the female body is just so amazing, and just the human body in general is so beautiful that it heals itself.”

“When the baby’s ready, it will be right time,” he added.

“That's just the joy of life, I think, is procreation,” Asghari told GQ, adding that he hopes for pregnancy in the future. “And that's just a next step. Yeah.”

Asghari also recounted everything from meeting Spears on her music set for “Slumber Party” six years ago to their present everyday lives.

“It was the humbleness that attracted me. She was very humble and she had a beautiful soul,” he explained.

He also discussed how he proposed to Spears, revealing that he gave her a princess cut ring, for a real-life princess and because he knew her taste.

He explained: “She wouldn’t want something super big and celebrity. Celebrities get that million-dollar ring. And usually, it’s free because it’s for promotion, but I want it to represent something. I want it to come from my heart and I want it to go to someone that wasn’t a big jeweller. It was a big company but it was a company that was willing to do it the way I wanted it ... so, I designed a really beautiful ring.”

He also mentioned they do have videos of the proposal but it’s only for their own memories.

Asghari further said that the wedding date has already been set. He did not reveal any information about his wedding preparations, but he described his future bride as someone very strong and independent.