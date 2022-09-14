Satisfy your cravings at The Hungry Tapir

The Hungry Tapir serves fresh, delicious, plant based menu that keeps updated to satisfy taste palate of customers while providing an Instagrammable atmosphere

THE first thing one notices when entering The Hungry Tapir is the rays of sunshine penetrating through a square skylight, illuminating the entire first floor. The light brightens up the long vegan cocktail bar, which offers various type of drinks, from cocktails to coffees. The interior is filled with an eclectic collection of vintage furniture in diverse shapes and sizes, as well as colourful paintings. Then, there is the Instagrammable open-terrace with a pink wall, at the back of the cafe, upon which rest elevated concrete steps, hand-painted with plant leaf designs. The first floor bar, located above The Loong Cafe within a row of old shop houses has the charm of a heritage building found in Petaling Street. The cafe and restaurant are owned by a mother-daughter duo – Cynthia Rodrigo and her daughter Makissa Sophia Smeeton, a graphic designer-cum-marketing and interior designer. “We love Chinatown. It’s the last large cluster of heritage buildings,” said Smeeton, on why they zeroed in on this particular location. They were part of a large group of buyers touring the site, but everyone else walked out after taking just one look at the once dingy, dark, and dirty room. “Initially, it was a backpackers’ hotel, painted in orange, very dark, not well-maintained with a low ceiling. [But] we fell in love with it immediately,” said Smeeton.

A unique style The interior design was done entirely by them. “Our style is very black and white or monochrome. We wanted a splash of pink, yellow, and turquoise, and a lot of plants,” said Smeeton. “We went to Sri Lanka in 2019 and took some samples from a textile factory. When we opened this place, we pulled the samples back and made the order. “We upholstered everything. The tables are made from reclaimed wood. We found second-hand furniture and we did the upcycling ourselves. “We wanted to be a very sustainable environment, and we used pre-loved or re-used items as much as possible to fit our vegan plant-based lifestyle. I believe in sustainable lifestyle and this is why I chose to become a vegan seven years.” The two always wanted to open a cafe, but they never had the opportunity. “We wanted a cocktail bar because we saw a gap in the market at that time,” said Smeeton. They realised that in Malaysia, people usualy became vegetarian for religious or health purposes, but they wanted to approach it from a lifestyle aspect – they wanted to be a place where people could go out at night, have a drink and enjoy a vegan meal without any restrictions. “We have plant-based cuisine with cocktails in the evening, and this can be enjoyed by everyone, whether vegan or non-vegan,” she said.

Flavoursome Food The menu at The Hungry Tapir includes both local and Western cuisines, as well as ‘East meets West’ fusion food to cater to the Malaysian palate as much as possible, with ulam, and local spices and herbs incorporated into the dishes. At the same time, they also came up with their own vegan version of Malaysian food. Smeeton and the team, spent hours, sometimes days, coming up with innovative ideas. “’Jackfruit Roti Jala’ is one of our biggest achievements,” she said, proudly. Unlike any other roti jala, the vegan version is not made with dairy products like ghee, butter or eggs, nor does it come with chicken gravy (vegans don’t consume meat or animal-based products). Instead, the yellow ‘net’ pancake comes with a spiced jackfruit curry and coconut raita. “We made it with almond milk,” she revealed, adding that they have made Tapir’s own Roti Canai, a crispy flatbread with dhal and sambal tempeh. Smeeton recalled a funny incident during one of their “research and development” processes. She revealed that they tried to spin the vegan dough just like the roti canai experts in mamak restaurants, but it kept breaking apart and falling off on their heads. But some tests paid off. “We came up with our own special dishes, and we change our menu twice a year. Since we opened in 2020, we have updated our menu about four times. If we notice that some dishes are not ordered much, then we replace them with a new dish to keep it fresh and exciting for our customers,” she said.

Tastes as good as it looks Their signature dish is Mama’s Satay. It looked like chicken meat satay, but when I took a bite, I was pleasantly surprised by the familiar texture. It was then that Smeeton revealed that it was actually marinated hedgehog mushrooms on skewers. I would not have guessed that I was biting into a piece of mushroom if she had not told me. The satay was served with nasi impit cubes, cut pieces of cucumber and onion with peanut gravy or sauce. “Some customers would eat it, and they would not know that it was not chicken. It’s a success when they don’t realise that they are not eating meat. “It’s not mock meat or soy meat, it’s just mushrooms. We use natural instead of fake meat. We use vegetables from local farmers’ and micro-food businesses. “In fact, our hedgehog mushrooms are from Cameron Highlands, and we also get our burger patties from Phuture Food, which makes plant-based meat suppliers.” Another signature menu item is the Pink Bombshell Burger. “Everything is in pink – pink bun and pink patty. The burger patty is made from a mixture of beetroot, chickpea, mushroom, and others, topped with vegan cheese and caramelised onions,” she said. Then, there is delicious Nasi Lemak, with the traditional taste of rice cooked in coconut rice, aromatic sambal, hedgehog mushroom rendang, tempeh, green vegetables, slices of cucumber, and crunchy peanuts.