Satisfy your wanderlust

The right book can change our lives forever, as seen in these 10 travel book

THERE is nothing like immersing yourself in a book about travelling to a new place and experiencing the adventures that follow. Whether you’re on the road or at home, you can become lost in adventures of love, grief, redemption, and self-discovery. We can change our future lives by reading the appropriate book. It’s a valuable tool to have while embarking on a journey to learn more about the world around us and our own humanity. When it comes to these books, what really matters are the places that they take our imaginations and the enormous lengths of miles that we end up walking, driving, and flying as a result of being inspired by the stories within them. Are you ready for a reading list that will revolutionise the way in which you vacation? According to globetrotters all across the world, the following are the top 15 travel books that everyone should read.

A Cook’s Tour: Global Adventures in Extreme Cuisine by Anthony Bourdain Anthony Bourdain redefined food. He taught us to appreciate unusual and diverse global cuisines, and that some of the best meals are had at a plastic table in an alley. Bourdain’s no-holds-barred style launched his TV career. In this book, Bourdain eats in choice dining spots inFrance, Vietnam, Morocco, Japan, Cambodia and Mexico, among others. He even eats a still-beating snake heart in Hanoi. The Lost City of Z by David Grann This book analyses Percy Fawcett, an explorer who searched for the lost city of Z in the Amazon jungle. Grann combines history, biography, and travelogue to relate Percy’s life and expeditions with the Z myth and the possibility of undiscovered advanced civilisations. Grann shows extensive knowledge about the region’s pre-Western cultures. Zen and the Art of Motorcycle Maintenance by Robert M. Pirsig This book is useful for bikers and lone travellers, and follows a middle-aged man and his son who ride with an adult couple across backroads from Minnesota-to-California. The man remembers hearing the wind over the plains, seeing birds rising from marshes adjacent to the road, and riding through a violent storm. The Beach by Alex Garland Richard is tired of Southeast Asia’s tourism. In a Bangkok motel, he’s given a map to an unspoiled Gulf of Thailand beach. He discovers the seashore with Françoise and Étienne. It’s about adventure, passion, treachery, and marijuana. It’s a must-read for anyone visiting Thailand.

Vagabonding by Rolf Potts Rolf Potts’ book is a must-read for long-term travellers. Rolf spent 10 years travelling (he walked across Israel), and his book is full of useful advice. This motivating book is a must-read, and influenced a lot of travel enthusiasts. No other book digs as deeply into the whys and philosophy of long-term travel. Wild by Cheryl Strayed Wild is a New York Times best seller on how travel can spark transformation, reconciliation, and the desire for a fresh start. The author treks from the Mojave Desert to Washington after hitting rock bottom, in a 1,100-mile solo journey that ultimately rebuilds her. This narrative will please solo travellers and mountaineers.