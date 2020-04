THIS year marks the 50th anniversary of Earth Day and the Earth Day Network announced in March that this year’s celebration will be the first ever Digital Earth Day. The network has organised 24 hours of “global digital mobilisation” called Earth Rise. This year’s Earth Day theme is Climate Action. After a series of natural disasters that took place in 2019 including evidence of seas rising, glaciers melting at a far faster rate than anticipated, devastating wildfires in the US, Brazil and Australia, a call to action to make governments more accountable was needed. Despite warnings of global warming and the impact of human activities on earth, most countries have chosen to put the environment at the bottom of the list of important issues that need to be taken care of. Oddly enough it took a killer virus to make us notice how things seem to get better when you stop humans from leaving their homes. Some rivers have become cleaner, air pollution has gone down significantly in big cities, and in some cases signs of nature restoring itself can be seen.

Once clogged rivers are now flowing free. – Sunpix by Zahid Izzani

So what happens once the vaccine is found? Do we go back to our old ways and treat the environment with the same amount of disrespect we have always shown it? This is precisely why more people must be reminded that while humans need the Earth to live, the Earth is doing just fine without us. Here are some things you can do by yourself, without any fanfare (put that smartphone down), to help the environment somewhat in conjunction with Earth Day. 1. Plant something Since you can’t run into the jungle to plant a tree, try planting something small, like vegetables or herbs in containers that are lying about in your home. It will give you a whole new appreciation for nature and provide you something to add to your dinner table. 2. Cut down on power usage Open your curtains for natural light to flow in and switch on the lights only when you need them. Use energy saving LED bulbs. Use air conditioning sparingly, and rely on fans instead.

The KL skyline looks brighter than ever with fewer cars on the roads. – Sunpix by Ashraf Shamsul