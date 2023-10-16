Saw X takes realism to next level

THE meticulous efforts of the film editor of Saw X caused quite a commotion. According to the film’s director, Kevin Greutert, the editor, Steve Forn, had an unexpected visit from the police due to the alarming sounds emanating from the footage he was working on during post-production.

The particular scene in question featured a character trying to escape a gruesome “eye vacuum trap,” which involved intense screaming and other unsettling sound effects.

Greutert shared the amusing story of the police showing up at Forn’s doorstep, responding to concerned neighbours who believed someone was being tortured inside his home. Forn promptly reassured the officers that everything was alright, explaining that he was working on a film and even offering to show it to them.

The police found the situation so surreal that they burst into laughter and declined the offer, jokingly acknowledging the realism of the performance.

Saw X, the 10th instalment in the iconic horror franchise, had just premiered in theatres at the time. The film’s plot bridges the gap between the first and second films and brings back familiar characters like John Kramer and Amanda.

In an interview, Greutert discussed the eye vacuum trap scene and the franchise’s commitment to pushing the boundaries of gore. He emphasised that very few things are considered too extreme for the Saw series, having directed three of the films and edited seven of them, including the original from 2004.

Producer Oren Koules added that while they have explored some intense concepts, they are mindful of working within certain limits established by the Motion Picture Association. Their extensive experience has taught them where they can push boundaries and where they need to exercise restraint.

Interestingly, the Saw X creative team decided to relocate their brainstorming sessions from public places to Oren’s living room, as their discussions tended to disturb those within earshot. Topics like the amount of blood when cutting off an ear or the survivability of someone without a tongue understandably alarmed bystanders.