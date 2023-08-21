Say Hola to flavourful feasting: Marrybrown introduced Fiesta Mexicana

THE largest locally-owned Quick Service Restaurant, Marrybrown is treating Malaysians to a culinary extravaganza with the introduction of their freshest Mexican-inspired menu, Fiesta Mexicana.
Brimming with the delightful and invigorating flavours of Mexico, this freshly unveiled menu promises to satisfy the palates of Malaysians, leaving them craving for more from today until the end of September.
Marrybrown unveiled a selection of exciting new dishes in their latest menu which include Mexicana Chicken & Chips, Mexicana Chicken Wrap, Mexicana Feast, Nacho Cheesy Crunch, and more.
Dato’ Joshua, the Chief Executive Officer of Marrybrown, expressed that “Marrybrown has always believed in being bold when it comes to our research and development as we want to always serve our fans something different and delicious.”
“We have noticed that our customers, especially the younger generations are adventurous with their taste buds, which is why we have decided to launch Fiesta Mexicana – a meal that we are certain all can enjoy, be it alone or as a group, young and old,” he said.
Starting with the Mexicana Chicken & Chips, indulge in Marrybrown’s crunchy chicken enveloped in the delectable blend of their distinctive Mexicana Special Sauce. This tempting combo comes with chips and costs as little as RM17.90. For those seeking a convenient on-the-go option, the Mexicana Chicken Wrap Combo is the perfect choice.
Priced from RM18.90, this combo offers an appetizing experience, featuring a chicken fillet enveloped in Salsa Fresca and generously drizzled with the Mexicana special sauce. For those who can not get enough of the renowned crispy chicken, Marrybrown has you covered with their 2-pc Mexicana Chicken Combo, which starts at RM20.80.
All combo meals come with a refreshing cup of sweet and sour Fresca Fizz accompanied by a tangy side of Corn Chips with Salsa Fresca. Not forgetting those who want a bit of everything or are looking to share, Marrybrown has got you covered with their Mexicana Feast.
Priced at RM25.80, this hearty meal comes with 1-pc Mexicana Chicken, a Mexicana Chicken Wrap, a side of Corn Chips, and a cup of Fresca Fizz. Complete your Mexican feast with a side of Nacho Cheesy Crunch, priced at RM6.20, along with an add-on of Apple Pie, priced at RM3.50.
“As we unveil our latest menu, we assure you that our Fiesta Mexicana menu is one of the many more delicious meals to come! We look forward to our customers sinking their teeth into a taste of Mexico with their loved ones, and we hope these meals will bring a smile to their faces as they have to ours with their constant support,“ concluded Dato’ Joshua.
Marrybrown presently caters to countless patrons through a network of over 500 eateries spanning 16 nations. Their primary goal is to provide the utmost excellence in quality, service, hygiene, and affordability, ensuring an exceptional dining encounter.
To access further details about Marrybrown, the MB App, ongoing promotions, and delivery amenities, kindly visit their official website at marrybrown.com.