Say Hola to flavourful feasting: Marrybrown introduced Fiesta Mexicana

THE largest locally-owned Quick Service Restaurant, Marrybrown is treating Malaysians to a culinary extravaganza with the introduction of their freshest Mexican-inspired menu, Fiesta Mexicana.

Brimming with the delightful and invigorating flavours of Mexico, this freshly unveiled menu promises to satisfy the palates of Malaysians, leaving them craving for more from today until the end of September.

Marrybrown unveiled a selection of exciting new dishes in their latest menu which include Mexicana Chicken & Chips, Mexicana Chicken Wrap, Mexicana Feast, Nacho Cheesy Crunch, and more.

Dato’ Joshua, the Chief Executive Officer of Marrybrown, expressed that “Marrybrown has always believed in being bold when it comes to our research and development as we want to always serve our fans something different and delicious.”

“We have noticed that our customers, especially the younger generations are adventurous with their taste buds, which is why we have decided to launch Fiesta Mexicana – a meal that we are certain all can enjoy, be it alone or as a group, young and old,” he said.

Starting with the Mexicana Chicken & Chips, indulge in Marrybrown’s crunchy chicken enveloped in the delectable blend of their distinctive Mexicana Special Sauce. This tempting combo comes with chips and costs as little as RM17.90. For those seeking a convenient on-the-go option, the Mexicana Chicken Wrap Combo is the perfect choice.

Priced from RM18.90, this combo offers an appetizing experience, featuring a chicken fillet enveloped in Salsa Fresca and generously drizzled with the Mexicana special sauce. For those who can not get enough of the renowned crispy chicken, Marrybrown has you covered with their 2-pc Mexicana Chicken Combo, which starts at RM20.80.