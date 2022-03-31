Say yes to the dress

IT’S already 2022 but we still can’t get over with the gorgeous wedding dresses worn by beautiful celebrity brides in 2021.

Celebrity brides are always an inspiration when comes to the latest trends, whether it involves embellishments with Swarovski crystals and pearls or just simple elegant satin fabrics, or coming up with something unique to them.

Bespoke bridal gowns often include something significant, or of sentimental value. For instance, Angelina Jolie, had her children drawings imprinted on her veil as a personal touch.

We chose five exquisite and unique celebrity wedding dresses to inspire you for your own special day:

1. Nur Elisya

Actress Elisya Sandha, 21, and husband Uzair Haqimy, 25, look like they came straight out of a fairy tale.

The beautiful bride and handsome groom both looked gorgeous in their custom traditional wedding outfits made by fashion designer Adam Rashid, who has crafted dresses for celebrities in Singapore and Malaysia.

Nur Elisya wore traditional kebaya with Swarovski crystals and embossed embroidery details in the Sulam Kerawang style, and decorated with beautiful pieces of jewellery.

“The theme was ‘traditional classic’ and the event was held at a known heritage building, hence, I collated ideas and colours to compliment the bride and the venue,” Adam told theSun.

Adam took two weeks to craft the beautiful brown coloured songket fabric and it looked amazing on them. The rich brown colour of the fabric also proves that we should not be afraid to choose unique colours for wedding outfits.