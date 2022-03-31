Say yes to the dress

IT’S already 2022 but we still can’t get over with the gorgeous wedding dresses worn by beautiful celebrity brides in 2021.
Celebrity brides are always an inspiration when comes to the latest trends, whether it involves embellishments with Swarovski crystals and pearls or just simple elegant satin fabrics, or coming up with something unique to them.
Bespoke bridal gowns often include something significant, or of sentimental value. For instance, Angelina Jolie, had her children drawings imprinted on her veil as a personal touch.
We chose five exquisite and unique celebrity wedding dresses to inspire you for your own special day:
1. Nur Elisya
Actress Elisya Sandha, 21, and husband Uzair Haqimy, 25, look like they came straight out of a fairy tale.
The beautiful bride and handsome groom both looked gorgeous in their custom traditional wedding outfits made by fashion designer Adam Rashid, who has crafted dresses for celebrities in Singapore and Malaysia.
Nur Elisya wore traditional kebaya with Swarovski crystals and embossed embroidery details in the Sulam Kerawang style, and decorated with beautiful pieces of jewellery.
“The theme was ‘traditional classic’ and the event was held at a known heritage building, hence, I collated ideas and colours to compliment the bride and the venue,” Adam told theSun.
Adam took two weeks to craft the beautiful brown coloured songket fabric and it looked amazing on them. The rich brown colour of the fabric also proves that we should not be afraid to choose unique colours for wedding outfits.
2. Kitty Spencer
An aristocrat and the niece of the late Princess Diana, Lady Kitty Spencer’s wedding to billionaire Michael Lewis, 62, was sure to attract attention, especially in Britain.
The 30-year-old model opted for a conservative look. She wore a Dolce & Gabbana Alta Moda custom-made dress for the wedding which took place at Villa Aldobrandini in Rome on July 24, 2021.
The bridal gown had all the traditional elements of a princess-style wedding gown, including the Victorian-inspired lace, high neckline, corset bodice, ball gown skirt, long sleeves and a long Cathedral veil, which reminded many people of her late aunt’s 7.6m-long train at her 1981 wedding to Prince Charles.
Lady Kitty’s vintage style would certainly inspire more brides to look to more classic and sophisticated wedding dress fashions.
3. Lily Collins
The daughter of popular singer Phil Collins married director Charlie McDowell on Sept 4, 2021. Lily wore a beautiful, custom-made Calaid-Caudry lace Ralph Lauren gown with a cape and hood, which takes our mind to Little Red Riding Hood’s classic fairy tale story.
Inside the unique hooded lace cape, there was another surprise – a long-sleeve turtleneck dress.
Lily is a perfect example of how to make your wedding dress your own. Even her wedding venue – the Dunton Hot Springs in Colorado – looks like an enchanting forest. A picturesque place to showcase a perfect dress!
The wedding gown has Swarovski bead flowers and silk organza petals, and the delicate lace took over 200 hours to craft. Her bold yet enchanting choice will last in our memories for a long time!
4. Patralekhaa Paul
Bollywood actress Patralekhaa Paul tied the knot with actor Rajkummar Rao, her former City Lights co-star, on Nov 15, 2021.
The bride wore a red tulle embroidered ‘buti’ sari paired with a red embroidered dupatta (veil) that had a special message stitched along the border. The message, written in the Bengali language, translated to “I surrender my heart filled with love to you”, and was a beautiful testament to her love for her husband.
The veil and the sari was made by famous wedding dress designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee. On his Instagram, the designer described the outfit as “classic and beautiful with personalised details to make it her own”.
Perhaps, this would inspire others to include their own favourite verses somewhere on their wedding dresses in the future.
Patralekhaa also wore handcrafted heritage jewellery with gold, pearls and emeralds.
5. Ivy Getty
Ivy Getty, great-granddaughter of oil tycoon J. Paul Getty, dared to be different in the truest sense. The model and socialite wore a Maison Margiela Haute Couture gown that pushed the limits of imagination.
Ivy looked unbelievable in the four-layer bridal dress, which was made using broken mirror glass pieces stitched onto the fabric, during her wedding to photographer Tobias Engel in San Francisco.
Famed fashion designer John Galliano, the creative director of Maison Margiela, crafted a custom-made elegant gown with a long- embroidered veil for the 26-year-old. There was a bit of history there: Galliano had made a bridal gown for Ivy’s grandmother in the past.