Saying it with love

Readers wish Selamat Hari Raya to their friends and family

AN annual celebration known as Hari Raya Aidilfitri marks the completion of Ramadan, the month-long period of Muslim fasting. There are often jubilant, exuberant festivities on the first day of Syawal, the 10th month of the Hijrah (Islamic calendar). It is a time for forgiveness and the building of ties among family members and relatives as well as a celebration of success in breaking the fast and conquering one’s own challenges throughout Ramadan. Here is a collection of Hari Raya greetings from our readers to their loved ones.

Vernis Yeo, Selangor “Ramadan is a time to get together with loved ones, enjoy delectable treats, exchange tales of appreciation and love, and enjoy the festivities of the new month. May your heart and spirit be filled with peace and tranquilly as you enjoy this Ramadan. On this blessed day, let’s not forget to think about and show charity to others who are less fortunate. Ramadan Mubarak!”

Nur Marissa Qistina, Selangor “As the blessed month of Ramadan comes to an end, I would like to take this opportunity to extend my heartfelt greetings and wish ‘Selamat Hari Raya’ to my beloved family and friends. May this Eid bring you joy, happiness, and prosperity. Although we are physically apart, I hope that we can come together soon and celebrate this auspicious occasion in each other’s company. Until then, please take care of yourselves and stay safe. Warmest wishes and a blessed Eid to all of you!”

Kavitha Manickam, Selangor “It is customary to ask for forgiveness during Aidilfitri from family and friends. Other than the delicious Raya Food, it is the most cherished aspect of the event. Personally, ketupat palas with kuah kacang is my favourite. Apart from this, as someone who was born and raised in a city, I really love their balik kampung lifestyle. Because of the various cultures and traditions that have brought us together, our common experience makes us whole. May you and your home have serenity during this forgiving season. Selamat Raya Aidilfitri, everyone!”

Lim Min Ying, Penang “Hello Malaysians, there will soon be another festival celebration. There will be a lot of bazaars because it is Ramadan this month. I recently visited one in Putrajaya, and the crowd was insane! There were queues everywhere, particularly at the vendors selling Nasi Kerabu, Roti John, and Murtabak. I’m glad to notice that there are people of all races at the bazaar, like Chinese, Malay, Indian, and others. “I have met a lot of fascinating people from other cultures since starting university. Because Eid al-Fitr is around the corner, I’d like to genuinely greet all of my Muslim friends ‘Selamat Hari Raya Aidilfitri’ and a joyful day spent with your families, friends, and loved ones. Happy Raya to Karaoke Geng, special shout-out!”

Azlina Ariffin, Kuala Lumpur “Wishing everyone Selamat Hari Raya Aidilfitri with the blessings of Allah S.W.T., especially my lovely mother, my husband Zairill, my sons Hazique and Iqbal, my daughter Allyssa, and my beloved ‘Kazen Meletop’. In the hope that Allah would fulfil all of your goals and aspirations on the occasion of Hari Raya and Maaf Zahir Batin, I also express this wish to my wonderful staff official at CCID Logistic, RMP, who has been my greatest source of support at work.”

Muniyati, Kuantan Pahang “Wishing you the happiest Hari Raya my love Hamizat Othman. I pray that Allah would keep us close by showering us with his love and may Allah’s blessings be upon you now, tomorrow, and forever and to all Muslims around the world, Happy Eid.”

Nur Asmira & friends, Kuantan. “We would like to wish everyone of our expatriates, family, and friends, wherever you are, a Happy Fasting and Salam Aidilfitri Maaf Zahir dan Batin. As the moon shines brighter, And hearts grow lighter, Our sincere Raya wish for our loves ones who are far away in the eyes close to the heart. “We are alright, so don’t worry about us here. We’ll meet soon Beautiful Raya clothing is what we want, but sadly, we are unable to spend Raya with our loved ones. We hope that Syawal will be a joyous month.”

Karthiyani, Selangor “Sayang, how are you?’ ‘Syg, have you eaten?’ ‘Love you more’... these are the phrases that my Kak Dayang would text me. I consider myself really fortunate to have met her and formed such a strong friendship with her. She is a coworker who has become a member of my family. No words can express how much I adore my Dayang and her family, especially Ari and Ava, her two gorgeous children, and her down-to-earth husband Abg Ameerul. Selamat Hari Raya to my dear Kak Dayang and family.”

Armenychintya, Kuala Lumpur “Happy Eid Mubarak! May Allah bless us with peace, wealth, and success in all our endeavours, and may this beautiful day fill us with happiness and joy. Let us keep in mind the genuine meaning of Eid, which is to share love, kindness, and compassion towards one another, as we get together to celebrate this sacred day. Let’s remember and pray for those who are less fortunate and unable to spend the holiday in the same way. Eid Mubarak to my lovely family once more. Let’s spend this great day making memories with our loved ones and cherishing it. “Ps: Goldy also wishes everyone Selamat Hari Raya too!”

Azirawany Ariffin, Perak “Selamat Hari Raya Aidilfitri to my family, and my dear mother! May this wonderful event bring you all you deserve in terms of happiness, serenity, and wealth. May the Eid spirit fill you with love, forgiveness, and harmony. And may these festivities be full with excellent food, laughter, and priceless memories that you will remember for the rest of your life. On this important day, I’m sending warm wishes and blessings to my mother and my entire family.”

Patricia Albert “Hari Raya Aidilftri is a time of great significance in LittleLives, as it marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan for our Muslim clients and colleagues. While Aidilfitri is primarily celebrated by Muslims, this festive season is not limited to just Muslims. In a country filled with a multi-ethnic and multicultural society, Aidilfitri is a time for everyone to come together and celebrate the values of inclusivity, diversity, and respect for all cultures and religions. “As a company that serves a diverse community of educators, parents, and students from all walks of life, we are committed to fostering a culture of mutual respect and understanding. So, as we continue to celebrate this festive season, let us remember the values of unity and compassion that unite us as a community. LittleLives wishes you and your loved ones a blessed Aidilfitri filled with joy and peace. May this special occasion bring you closer to your family and friends, and may you be surrounded by only love and happiness!”