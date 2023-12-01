Scam alerts & how to avoid them

IT is almost impossible to avoid news of people losing all their savings to unscrupulous con artists these days. To prevent this from happening to you, here are a few things you can look out for.

Four red flags that it’s a scam

-> Scammers pose as representatives of a company you know. Scammers frequently pretend to be from the government when they contact you. They may use an actual name, such as the Customs Department, a bank, or the tax office, or they may invent a name that sounds genuine. Some pretend to be from a well-known corporation, such as a utility, a technology company, or even a charity soliciting money. They employ technologies to modify the phone number displayed on your caller ID. As a result, the name and number you see may not be accurate.

-> Scammers claim there is a PROBLEM or a PRIZE. They may claim that you are in trouble with the government. Alternatively, you owe money. Or perhaps someone in your family experienced a medical emergency. Or that your computer has a virus. Some scammers claim that there is a problem with one of your accounts and that you must verify some information. Others will tell you that you won money in a lottery or sweepstakes but must pay a fee to receive it.

-> Scammers PRESSURE you to respond quickly. Scammers want you to behave quickly and without thinking. If you’re on the phone, they may tell you not to hang up so you don’t miss their story. They could arrest you, sue you, revoke your driver’s or business licence, or deport you. They may inform you that your computer is likely to be corrupted.

-> Scammers instruct you to PAY in a specific way. They frequently request that you pay with Bitcoin, wire money through a business like Western Union, or load money onto a gift card and give them the number on the back. Some will mail you a cheque (which will subsequently be discovered to be a forgery), then instruct you to deposit it and send them money.