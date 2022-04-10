$!Screamtastic Howl-loween

Nights of Fright makes a comeback with its 8th instalment at Sunway Lagoon

The multi-award-winning festival of fear, Nights of Fright, is back for the upcoming spooky season! The eighth instalment of the scare-riffic festival makes a return after a brief two-year hiatus, with many dates selling out like hotcakes. But fret not, because the event is ongoing every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday of October until Halloween night.

Touted as having the most number of haunted attractions in a single festival event in Asia, each attraction is themed differently, with ghouls ranging from the ‘usual suspects’ such as werewolves, zombies and murderers, to local ghouls like pontianaks, to even the downright weird – deadly scarecrows, flying sharks and masked wrestlers! We were “lucky” enough to experience the very first opening night. As we walked in, we were surprised that the once-cheery Sunway Lagoon had taken on a more sinister vibe. With staff members walking around dressed in ghoulish and frightening costumes roaming the streets looking for their next victim, the experience really transports you into an otherworldly place!

We wasted no time exploring all the various haunted house attractions. LYCAN is the all-new spine-chilling attraction, based on the legend of the werewolves of London, set in Victorian England circa 1872. We entered the home of Wallace Keating, who has been hunting these creatures and keeping them in his eclectic London abode. There, the werewolves looked realistic with masks that move portraying hungry werewolves on the run. In the new LUCHA LIBRE in UV3D, the story is set in a prestigious underground wrestling match. Although not the typical horror-scary attraction, the wrestlers managed to get my adrenaline pumping, which was such thrilling fun! Inspired by a real-life abandoned mansion at Nibong Tebal, 99 Doors at the SCARYTALES Theatre tells the story of the unsolved murder of John Saint Maur Ramsden on his Byram Estate. We were treated to the screening of an original short horror film starring local actress Nabila Huda, and watched the story ‘come to life’ in the decaying mansion that is overrun with various hantus and spirits.