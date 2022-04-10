$!Screamtastic Howl-loween

The multi-award-winning festival of fear, Nights of Fright, is back for the upcoming spooky season! The eighth instalment of the scare-riffic festival makes a return after a brief two-year hiatus, with many dates selling out like hotcakes. But fret not, because the event is ongoing every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday of October until Halloween night.
Touted as having the most number of haunted attractions in a single festival event in Asia, each attraction is themed differently, with ghouls ranging from the ‘usual suspects’ such as werewolves, zombies and murderers, to local ghouls like pontianaks, to even the downright weird – deadly scarecrows, flying sharks and masked wrestlers!
We were “lucky” enough to experience the very first opening night. As we walked in, we were surprised that the once-cheery Sunway Lagoon had taken on a more sinister vibe. With staff members walking around dressed in ghoulish and frightening costumes roaming the streets looking for their next victim, the experience really transports you into an otherworldly place!
We wasted no time exploring all the various haunted house attractions. LYCAN is the all-new spine-chilling attraction, based on the legend of the werewolves of London, set in Victorian England circa 1872. We entered the home of Wallace Keating, who has been hunting these creatures and keeping them in his eclectic London abode. There, the werewolves looked realistic with masks that move portraying hungry werewolves on the run.
In the new LUCHA LIBRE in UV3D, the story is set in a prestigious underground wrestling match. Although not the typical horror-scary attraction, the wrestlers managed to get my adrenaline pumping, which was such thrilling fun!
Inspired by a real-life abandoned mansion at Nibong Tebal, 99 Doors at the SCARYTALES Theatre tells the story of the unsolved murder of John Saint Maur Ramsden on his Byram Estate. We were treated to the screening of an original short horror film starring local actress Nabila Huda, and watched the story ‘come to life’ in the decaying mansion that is overrun with various hantus and spirits.
Another popular attraction, BLOOD.SHED.2, is back – and bloodier than ever. It’s not for the faint of heart, and while waiting in line, you’ll hear blood-curdling screams and chainsaw noises coming from the attraction, and you’ll be questioning if you’ve made the right choice to send yourself right to their doorstep.
For those who want something a little less frightening, Nights of Fright has several exhilarating rides and immersive performances that will amaze you as you explore the park. The shows that you can look forward to include the Circus FreakShow, where a deceased performer haunts the abandoned circus; Dendam, the tale of wronged woman coming back for her revenge; Reunited, showcasing Transylvania’s vampires; and Tuer Pour Vivre, a story about three starving sisters in search of a pure heart.
The weekend event features nine spine-chilling attractions, intense scare zones, twisted scare-actors, nightmare-inducing rides and immersive performances, and normal tickets are selling for RM118 which is inclusive of 1 Devil’s Horn or 1 Blood Bag Drink.
Food and drinks are sold inside the festival, and for the ones who want to skip the queue, go for their limited add-on Xpress Pass for just RM88! You can also extend the blood-curdling experience with their exclusive staycation packages which are available at sunwaylagoon.com/nof8.