Sealed with a Kiss

THE new Disney+ K-drama, Kiss Sixth Sense, landed on the channel on May 25. Directed by Nam Ki-hoon, the series stars Yoon Kye-sang, Seo Ji-hye, Kim Ji-suk, and Hwang Bo-ra. It consists of 12 episodes, each lasting around an hour, and is based on Gatnyeo’s webtoon of the same name.
The story begins with Hong Ye-Sool (Seo Ji-hye) the recently promoted leader of an advertising agency. Right at the beginning, before we get to explore her life at work, we get an intriguing scene in which she predicts the start of a rain shower, and claims it’s her sixth sense. It almost seems like everyone around her is aware of her ‘ability’.
However, we find out Ye-sool’s actual ability is that whenever her lips come into contact with another person’s skin, she sees their future. An inner monologue then reveals Ye-sool’s past revealing that her ability began when she was a child and touched the hand of her dying father. Since then, each kiss gives her a vision of what will happen. Ye-Sool experiences a vision of herself in a passionate moment with her mentor, Cha Min- Hu (Yoon Kye-sang) after accidently kissing him.
And, while we mostly follow Ye-sool on her path of coping with this future destiny as we share her insight and visions, there is something odd about Min-hu’s behaviour as well, implying that he, too, has a sixth sense similarly triggered by a kiss.
The relationship between these two, and the dramas and misunderstandings caused by Ye-sool’s ability, make up the bulk of the series. The first few episodes of Kiss Sixth Sense are different from the usual Korean dramas, but I don’t think they leave enough of an impression for viewers to be enthusiastic for more.
Some of the ‘dramatic’, conflict-filled situations appear overdone. We can only hope that the plot improves by the series’ end. Despite the weak plotline, I must admit that the two leads’ chemistry is great. Although I must confess that the repeated glimpses of her vision of them together in the first two episodes is the main reason why I want to see them more. The drama is far from perfect, but I am hooked for now.
Disney+’s attempts to penetrate the K-drama market have largely faltered. Kiss Sixth Sense is its most appealing attempt yet, but whether it lives up to the hype or squanders this potential is anyone’s guess at this stage.
New episodes of Kiss Sixth Sense are available to stream on Disney+ every Wednesday.