Sealed with a Kiss

THE new Disney+ K-drama, Kiss Sixth Sense, landed on the channel on May 25. Directed by Nam Ki-hoon, the series stars Yoon Kye-sang, Seo Ji-hye, Kim Ji-suk, and Hwang Bo-ra. It consists of 12 episodes, each lasting around an hour, and is based on Gatnyeo’s webtoon of the same name.

The story begins with Hong Ye-Sool (Seo Ji-hye) the recently promoted leader of an advertising agency. Right at the beginning, before we get to explore her life at work, we get an intriguing scene in which she predicts the start of a rain shower, and claims it’s her sixth sense. It almost seems like everyone around her is aware of her ‘ability’.

However, we find out Ye-sool’s actual ability is that whenever her lips come into contact with another person’s skin, she sees their future. An inner monologue then reveals Ye-sool’s past revealing that her ability began when she was a child and touched the hand of her dying father. Since then, each kiss gives her a vision of what will happen. Ye-Sool experiences a vision of herself in a passionate moment with her mentor, Cha Min- Hu (Yoon Kye-sang) after accidently kissing him.

And, while we mostly follow Ye-sool on her path of coping with this future destiny as we share her insight and visions, there is something odd about Min-hu’s behaviour as well, implying that he, too, has a sixth sense similarly triggered by a kiss.