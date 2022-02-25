Sean Penn in Ukraine filming documentary on Russia’s invasion

OSCAR-WINNER Sean Penn is currently in Ukraine shooting a documentary about Russia’s invasion. The actor was seen at a press briefing on Thursday, a day after the Russian invasion began. Penn has been preparing for the documentary since last November.

“Penn has visited the Office of the President and spoken with deputy prime minister Iryna Vereshchuk, as well as local journalists and members of the Ukrainian military,” read the statement from Newsweek.

The documentary – a Vice Studios production – is a collaborative effort with Vice World News and Endeavor Content. The joint project aims to detail the current state of Ukraine and the truth about Russia’s invasion.

Although the documentary is still in the works, the Office of the President of Ukraine has thanked and praised Penn for the effort.

A statement from the office read: “Sean Penn is among those who support Ukraine in Ukraine today. Our country is grateful to him for such a show of courage and honesty.”

The statement added: “Sean Penn is demonstrating bravery that many others have been lacking, in particular some Western politicians. The more people like that – true friends of Ukraine, who support of the fight for freedom – the quicker we can stop this heinous invasion by Russia.”

This is not the first time Penn has lent his support to important causes. In fact, the actor has worked on various humanitarian projects throughout the years. The most prominent being his non-profit organisation, Community Organised Relief Effort (CORE), in 2010.

The NGO was founded in light of the Haiti earthquakes in 2010. CORE has also since assisted with Covid-19 testing and vaccines across the United States.