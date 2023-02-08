Search upholds creativity and passion

New kid on the block catches the attention of local rock fans

TEENAGE drummer Naimi Daini rose to fame overnight after her impressive performance with the legendary rock band Search at the Nusafest 2023 Concert in Bandar Malaysia on July 8. At just 17, Naimi wowed rock enthusiasts with her electrifying drumming skills, flawlessly playing the band’s entire setlist. Despite the buzz surrounding her, many are still curious about how a young girl could join such an iconic rock band and perform with such confidence. During a recent press conference for its concert, the band’s guitarist, Hillary Ang, candidly revealed the truth to the media.

Hillary personally discovered a video showcasing Naimi’s extraordinary drumming talent, and he couldn’t resist sharing it with his bandmates, Datuk Amy and bassist Nasir. The frontmen were instantly impressed by her musical prowess, and what began as a casual sharing of the video quickly turned into formal recognition of her exceptional abilities. “Amy was the first to reply, saying that having her as a session drummer for Search is not a bad idea, and so Nasir asked me to try her out by asking her to play one of our more challenging songs, and she executed it well,” said Hillary. For Naimi, the chance to perform with Search was a dream come true. As she prepares for her upcoming Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) exam, she never expected such an extraordinary opportunity. “Obviously, I was very happy and excited when given the opportunity to perform with Search. It’s a very valuable experience for me, who is still new in this field of music.”

Naimi credits her father with introducing her to the legendary band, and her talent as a drummer was relatively unknown among her classmates. “Not many people at school know that I played the drums, and they didn’t expect it. After Nusafest 2023, a lot of them were like, ‘Naimi, are you playing for Search now?’, Many came to congratulate me as well,” she said. Both Amy and Nasir have high praise for Naimi, describing her as a diamond in the rough that only needs polishing. They are truly impressed by her dedication and enthusiasm for music and eagerly anticipate seeing her reach her full potential. Search is currently experiencing a surge in popularity, with numerous concerts and festivals eager to include them in their line-ups. The upcoming Hausboom Music concert is no exception, as Search is set to be one of the featured performers.