Season 2 of Alchemy of Souls is darker and much more intense

Season 2 of Alchemy of Souls contains elements from both the past and the present. – INSTAGRAM/@NETFLIXKR

THE Season 1 finale of the popular Korean drama Alchemy of Souls on Netflix raised more questions than it answered. The 10-episode first season of the show focused on Jang Uk (Lee Jae-wook), who rose to become Daeho’s most potent sorcerer and who had a sinister secret involving illegal soul-shifting. However, the second season picks up three years after the thrilling first season’s events. As the newly appointed bearer of the ice stone, Jang Uk has accepted the responsibilities of a renegade soul-shifter hunter. The last 10 episodes of the historical fantasy drama, written by the Hong Sisters (Hong Mi-ran and Hong Jung-eun) and directed by Park Joon-hwa, are currently running as part of the second season. The first episode of Alchemy of Souls Part 2 topped its time slot among all channels with an average national rating of 6.7%.

Season 2 marks Jang Uk’s transition from the jovial young magician to a more sombre character. The majority of the show’s weight is carried by the character of Jang Uk, whose nuanced narrative cues serve as the catalyst for Alchemy of Souls’ second season. This introspective, even gloomy version of the previously hilariously boyish mage is dressed in black clothing, and it makes for interesting watching and leaves the spectator with an exhilarating abundance of questions. Of course, I was equally sad to hear that Jung So-min would not be making a comeback, just like every other fan. So-min won over many viewers with her portrayal of Nak-su/Mu-deok, a shadow assassin who transferred her soul into a maid’s body during the first season.

However, Go Yoon-jung’s unique interpretation of Nak-su/Jin Bu-yeon won over many fans in Season 2. Bu-yeon, who lost her memories, is now the long-lost oldest daughter of the Jinyowon mage clan. We saw a different side of her in Season 2. This time, she was more adorable and bubblier, which was totally in line with her persona. The series’ remaining cast members are still just as amazing as when we originally met them in Season 1. Even if Seo Yul (Min-hyun) and Park Dang-gu (Yoo In-soo) aren’t providing as much to the series, I’m confident we may expect something from Seo Yul as he is now struggling with his own illness. With only a few episodes remaining, I can’t wait to see how Jang Uk reacts when he realises that Bu-yeon, whom he has been rejecting for so long, is truly Nak-su, his first love.