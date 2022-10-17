Second chance at love

FOR the first time since 2016’s Money Monster, George Clooney and Julia Roberts are back together in Ticket to Paradise. They portray feuding ex-couples Georgia and David. When their daughter Lily chooses to leave her bright legal profession at the top Chicago law firm in order to marry a Balinese seaweed farmer while on vacation in Bali, her parents unwillingly band together to stop her. The rest of the storyline involves David and Georgia’s attempt to ruin their daughter’s wedding.

As soon as the buildup of the first scene is over, you can predict how this romantic comedy will conclude. This movie isn’t really new or creative, but it made me smile throughout. Even though the story doesn’t offer Clooney and Roberts much more to do than argue, their incredible chemistry together elevates the film, despite the script’s plain writing.

The film also features Kaitlyn Dever as daughter Lily, Indonesian actor Maxime Bouttier – in his Hollywood debut – as her seaweed farmer fiance, the late Carrie Fisher’s daughter Billie Lourd, and Lucas Bravo, who plays Georgia’s lover, Paul. Dever’s portrayal of a young woman who is both kind and ambitious made it easier to enjoy the movie, and she also has great chemistry with Bouttier during their various scenes. But to be perfectly honest, only Lourd, who portrays Lily’s college best friend Wren, is able to break the stuffy script with the intensity of her chaotic acting ability.