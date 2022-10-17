Second chance at love

FOR the first time since 2016’s Money Monster, George Clooney and Julia Roberts are back together in Ticket to Paradise. They portray feuding ex-couples Georgia and David. When their daughter Lily chooses to leave her bright legal profession at the top Chicago law firm in order to marry a Balinese seaweed farmer while on vacation in Bali, her parents unwillingly band together to stop her. The rest of the storyline involves David and Georgia’s attempt to ruin their daughter’s wedding.
As soon as the buildup of the first scene is over, you can predict how this romantic comedy will conclude. This movie isn’t really new or creative, but it made me smile throughout. Even though the story doesn’t offer Clooney and Roberts much more to do than argue, their incredible chemistry together elevates the film, despite the script’s plain writing.
The film also features Kaitlyn Dever as daughter Lily, Indonesian actor Maxime Bouttier – in his Hollywood debut – as her seaweed farmer fiance, the late Carrie Fisher’s daughter Billie Lourd, and Lucas Bravo, who plays Georgia’s lover, Paul. Dever’s portrayal of a young woman who is both kind and ambitious made it easier to enjoy the movie, and she also has great chemistry with Bouttier during their various scenes. But to be perfectly honest, only Lourd, who portrays Lily’s college best friend Wren, is able to break the stuffy script with the intensity of her chaotic acting ability.
The movie also highlights Indonesian culture, and the filmmakers made sure it was done accurately and respectfully by engaging with qualified experts. One interesting thing to note is despite being set in Bali, the film was mostly shot in Australia. Nonetheless, the production team did their utmost to convey the island’s beauty. Even if the story’s conclusion is predictable, the film had a certain amount of vibrancy.
The most satisfying aspect of Ticket to Paradise is the unwavering belief that a beautiful future is still possible. It’s exciting to think that temporary enjoyment is something worth wading through murky waters for. Also, it reminds the audience that even if they quit their job, a great life is still in store for them. Of all, this is the film’s main takeaway: You can always start over. Nothing is past the point of no return, especially not Georgia and David’s relationship.
You get everything you could possibly want from Ticket to Paradise. Although entertaining to watch, don’t hold out hope that it will turn into the next big rom-com. Personally, I thought it was really fun.
Director: Ol Parker
Cast: George Clooney, Julia Roberts, Kaitlyn Dever, Billie Lourd, Maxime Bouttier, Lucas Bravo, Genevieve Lemon, Cintya Dharmayanti and Agung Pinda
E-VALUE - 7
ACTING - 8
PLOT - 8