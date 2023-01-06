Second chance for Ezra Miller in ‘The Flash’ sequel?

IF there is a future for The Flash following the upcoming Ezra Miller-led superhero movie, the film's director wants the controversial actor to keep their job.

The Flash director Andy Muschietti was recently asked by The Playlist whether Miller would reprise their role as Barry Allen in any potential sequel he would return to direct.

“If [a sequel] happens, yes,” Muschietti responded.

“I don’t think there’s anyone that can play that character as well as they did,“ the filmmaker added of Miller's performance as Barry Allen.

“The other depictions of the character are great, but this particular vision of the character, they just excelled in doing it. And, as you said, the two Barrys – it feels like a character that was made for them.”

During the podcast appearance, Barbara Muschietti – Andy's sister who works with him as a producer on his films – shared her opinion that Miller “was brilliant and the most committed and the most professional [actor]” while on set of the upcoming DC Studios film.

The comments by the Muschietti siblings comes as The Flash’s marketing kicks into overdrive with the film releasing in a couple of weeks. It joins the chorus of DC Studios co-head James Gunn calling the film “f***ing amazing”, and Henry Cavill allegedly telling Sasha Calle – who plays Supergirl in The Flash – that he “loves” the film.

The question of Miller’s tenure in the future regarding films based on DC Comics properties is due to how most of the actors in the “old DC Extended Universe” – including Cavill – will not be reprising their roles in future films.

In Miller’s case, it is a twofold situation; the barrage of controversies the actor has been involved in since 2020, including a series of arrests for disorderly conduct and assault charges in 2022.

Back in August, the actor apologized for their troubling behaviour and claimed that they were seeking treatment for “complex mental health issues”.

Based on recent checks, Miller has not done any press for the film, despite it being several weeks away from release.

Whether the positivity is merely an elaborate marketing stunt to draw people into cinemas for the film, or if it is genuine, will only be known once The Flash debuts in theatres on June 16.