Secret behind Maestro

DISPLAYING remarkable dedication and versatility in his role as Leonard Bernstein in the film Maestro, not only did Bradley Cooper star as the iconic conductor, but he also took on the roles of director and co-writer.

However, his transformation into Bernstein extended far beyond acting. During a press conference at the New York Film Festival, makeup designer Kazu Hiro revealed the lengths to which Cooper went to embody the character.

To capture Bernstein’s distinctive speaking voice, Cooper used a specially crafted nose plug with varying hole sizes, worn inside a prosthetic nose. This alteration gave him a “nasally” quality, matching the wider nose shape that distinguished Bernstein from Cooper.

Cooper’s commitment to authenticity did not stop at the physical details. To portray the conductor accurately, he undertook a crash course in conducting, guided by Yannick Nezet-Seguin, the film’s conducting consultant.

Nezet-Seguin praised Cooper’s thorough research and dedication to the role, highlighting the challenge of making his conduct look believable on screen. Cooper’s preparation went beyond the visual and auditory aspects of the character.

He delved into personal recordings and tapes of the Bernstein family, immersing himself so deeply in the role that he could create dialogue and scenes from scratch, demonstrating an uncanny ability to channel Bernstein’s essence.

Co-writer Josh Singer emphasised Cooper’s profound commitment, describing him as a “lightning rod” for the project. Cooper’s childhood dream of becoming a conductor, fueled by his fascination with the art since he was eight years old, added a personal touch to his portrayal of Bernstein.

Maestro is set to feature an ensemble cast, including Carey Mulligan, Matt Bomer, Maya Hawke, Sarah Silverman, Josh Hamilton, Gideon Glick, and Miriam Shor, and it’s scheduled to premiere on Netflix on Dec 20.