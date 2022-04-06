Secret Vegas wedding for Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker

REALITY STAR Kourtney Kardashian is officially married to Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker.

After being in Las Vegas for the Grammys, the two reportedly headed to one of Sin City’s wedding chapels to secretly tie the knot.

According to TMZ, the love birds known as “Kravis” among fans, showed up at the One Love Wedding Chapel at 1.45am on Monday morning. And in true Kardashian style, the couple brought their own photographer to capture the special moment.

It was also speculated that their wedding was officiated by an Elvis impersonator, in a 30-minute ceremony.

The couple also reportedly got married wearing the same outfits that they had worn to the Grammys red carpet just hours before.

However, many are now confused if this was indeed a legal marriage. While TMZ initially reported that they arrived with a marriage license, the wedding venue said they “hadn’t gotten a license and only did it for fun.”

And chapel owner Marty Frierson’s sentiment seemed to agree that the wedding was done in fun.

He told the media: “I didn’t know who it was until they pulled up. I advertise as 24-hours but they wanted to make sure I was still there. They paid and they requested Elvis Presley, that was mandatory.

“I called back five minutes later and was like, I got an Elvis, and there they were.”

He added: “They came, got married, tossed the bouquet in the driveaway, and danced to Elvis. They showed a lot [of] love and had a lot of fun.”

But fret not, we will soon get answers since their romance will be the main theme of their upcoming Hulu show, The Kardashians which premieres April 14th. In fact, there will be more ceremonies marking their commitment.

Sources confirmed that other celebrations will take place with lots of fanfare.