See-ing is believing

Taste freshly brewed coffee and inventive mocktails made with fermented fruit syrup, exclusively served in the newly opened See Cafe, a biophillic element design concept cafe at Arcoris Mont Kiara

See Cafe’s grand launch ... (from far left) David Leong Weng Wai, Edwin Wang, Jihn Cheng, Rachel Lau, Raja Hamzah Managing Partners of RHL Ventures, Chok Kwee of Intres Capital and Daniel Liew, Founder of Barista Guild Asia. – SEE CAFE

THE newly launched See Cafe in Kuala Lumpur is said to be the first biophilic experience store in the country, offering a one-of-a-kind experience to Malaysians! Signature Market, an online marketplace focused on selling natural and organic products, had a grand launch of its flagship experience store, See Cafe with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on July 15, 2022. The cafe aims to provide a perfect spot to take a break or have a getaway from their hectic lifestyle and to have a relaxing experience by bringing biophilic design elements (where humans can connect with nature), with the addition of plants into the interior design. Perfect for relaxation Located at Arcoris Mont Kiara, the aesthetically appealing cafe has an amazing space with delicious desserts, but it also has a surprise space - a hidden gem, Plant Origin’s Experience Store, the first-ever cafe with an aromatherapy room , showcasing Signature Market’s sister brand, Plant Origin products. When you step into the two-storey cafe, you will find there is an abundance of natural light coming through the huge glass doors and facade onto both floors, and the cafe has a serene and peaceful ambiance.

Inside the minimalist cafe, a coffee counter and dessert bar tempt us with sweet treats like macarons, On the same floor, there is a private area, which is hidden from the view as it is located just beside the counter and covered with Japanese style curtain panels, but inside there is a quiet and secluded personal workspace, catering to those who want to sip a cup of freshly brewed coffee or work on their laptop. Then there is the hidden experience store. Situated right at the back, behind the wood panel wall design, the Plant Origins experience door opens to a spa-like pebble stone walkway that leads to a cosy aromatherapy room, where Plant Origin’s products are displayed. Here, customers can get a one-on-one aromatherapy session with the brand’s essential oils. Customers can get a free massage and also detailed information about all the range of brands’ products, but they must book an appointment online for the session.

The “stairs of abundance” are the most fascinating part of the cafe, a beautifully designed staircase with a variety of indoor plants like Monsterra leaves growing closely next to the stairs to symbolise the true meaning of abundance—humans thrive better when they are in harmony with nature. The stairs lead to upstairs, where customers can log onto their laptop while appreciating the view outside or enjoy an art gallery showcasing Lihua’s watercolour illustrations depicting fashion silhouttes of women. On the same level, there is a special meeting or private workshop space with another huge artwork by Lihua. Apart from the relaxing vibes inside and the outdoor dining area, surrounded by plants, See Cafe has Instagrammable cakes, plant-based breakfasts, meals and delicious desserts such as The Blossom, The Mystery, The Aureate Tart, Match Tart and Single Origin Chocolate Ingot Cake. The cafe serves specialty coffee designed by baristas David Leong Wong Wai and Cino Lim from Barista Guild Asia, a coffee training centre.

A tempting selection Coffee is not only their specialty, but their inventive drinks; five refreshing mocktails are their signatures. The baristas have created 100 percent plant-based mocktails using fermented fruit syrup, exclusively for the cafe such as “Muni Mocktail“, a combination of creamy and fizzy drink complemented with the freshness of lemon, thyme, plum and cherry tomatoes. Biophilic and mental health The brains behind the cafe are Edwin Wang and John Cheng, who are the co-founders of Signature Markets, and they strongly believe in healthy living. Their intention to incorporate biophillic elements was to encourage mental and physical wellness. “At Signature Market, we believe that healthy living doesn’t just revolve around healthy eating and workouts. This experiment store works to our commitment to contributing to the environment and society. That’s why we’ve created a space designed to deliver a calm, relaxing experience that includes dedicated private spaces that are perfect for a few hours of unwinding peacefully, “said Wang.

“We believe that nothing is more important than taking care of our mental health, so we hope that our customers, who visit the space can take the opportunity to escape, unplug and get in touch with their inner selves,“ added Wang. Cheng, who is also the interior designer, spoke exclusively to the Sun about the inspiration behind the design of the cafe. He often travels to Japan, especially Tokyo, at least four to five times a year, and during his visit he was inspired by the Japanese culture and cafes with quiet interiors, despite the busy streets outside in the fast-moving city. “Every time I go to Japan, I will get a different experience that inspires me,“ he said. However, back in Malaysia, though there are so many commercial cafes in Malaysia, none like the ones he visited in Japan. “So, I thought to myself, why don’t I design one by myself?”