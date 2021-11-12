Seeing double on Halloween

COME Halloween, K-Pop fans worldwide look forward to seeing who their favorite idols would dress up as.

Unsurprisingly, many recreated Squid Game costumes with the popularity of the TV show. However, Jisoo from BLACKPINK decided to sport a creative costume to support her fellow group member.

Jisoo had previously posted some Halloween-themed selfies to Weverse, which brightened up many Blinks’ day, but little did they know what she had planned.

Jisoo put together a perfect re-creation of Lisa’s look from her first solo mini-album, LALISA, after the music video surpassed 300 million views on YouTube.

With the help of the team behind Lisa’s LALISA look, Jisoo had every detail down. She had on the iconic LALISA beanie, the blue studded nails, and the luxuriously highlighted long hair.

Jisoo and Lisa even spent their Halloween together, with Lisa dressed up as the creepy doll from Squid Game. In the picture that Jisoo posted of the two of them together, Jisoo even tagged herself as Lisa.

Hopefully, fans can see the positions reversed next year with Lisa rocking Jisoo’s solo look when she eventually makes her solo debut.