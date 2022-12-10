Selena Gomez doc reveals mental health struggles

IN conjunction with World Mental Health Day, Apple Original Films released a trailer for the upcoming personal documentary that follows the life of the former Disney star, Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me, unpacking both her triumphs and her mental health struggles.

In the intimate film, Gomez, 30, gets candid about how she was touched by her Lupus diagnosis, as well as her struggles with depression and anxiety. At one point, the Only Murders in the Building star talks about fighting the feeling of not being “good enough.”

“That’s something that I’ve felt a lot of growing up,“ the actress and activist says. It’s clear her humanitarian efforts are part of the project. “What makes me happy is connection and it helps me get out of my head ... Clearly I’m still here to use whatever I have to help someone else.”

Cameras followed Gomez for six years, chronicling her “journey into a new light,“ and it looks like her timing would align with her previous high-profile relationships with Justin Bieber and The Weeknd.

“My whole life since I was a kid I’ve been working. And I don’t want to be like super famous, but I know that if I’m here, I have to use that for good,“ the former Disney star says in the raw, two-minute trailer.

The film is directed and produced by Alek Keshishian, who previously directed the critically acclaimed 1991 music documentary Madonna: Truth or Dare.

Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me is streaming on Apple+ on Nov 4.

Watch the trailer below: