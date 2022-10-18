Selena Gomez, Hailey Bieber put feud rumours to rest

REPORTS of a feud between singer Selena Gomez and model Hailey Bieber have been floating about for years, with Gomez’s fans accusing the latter of breaking up the relationship between the singer and her then-beau Justin Bieber.
The Canadian pop star had been dating both women on-and-off for several years, and had ended a relationship with Gomez in order to marry Hailey Bieber in September 2018.
While none of the three have ever commented on exactly what took place between them, that hasn’t stopped fans from accusing the 25-year-old model of “stealing Justin away from Selena”.
Therefore, it was somewhat of a surprise when photos were released showing the two women posing together at the star-studded Academy Museum Gala, which took place over the weekend. The two were seen hugging and smiling for the cameras, sparking a debate online about their friendship.
The show of solidarity comes just a couple of weeks after the model addressed speculation that her relationship with her pop star husband overlapped with Gomez’s. Speaking to Alex Cooper on the Call her Daddy podcast last month, Bieber insisted that her husband and the Only Murders in the Building actress “were not in a relationship” when they reconnected and decided to get married.
Bieber explained: “As a woman, I would never want to get into a relationship with someone – and be engaged to them and be getting married to them – and [be] thinking the back of my mind: I wonder if that [door] was really closed ... I know for a fact that the reason we were able to get back together was because it was very much completely closed.”
At the time, many fans rejected her explanation, but judging by the photos of her and Gomez, it appears that there are no hard feelings between them.