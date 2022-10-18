Selena Gomez, Hailey Bieber put feud rumours to rest

REPORTS of a feud between singer Selena Gomez and model Hailey Bieber have been floating about for years, with Gomez’s fans accusing the latter of breaking up the relationship between the singer and her then-beau Justin Bieber.

The Canadian pop star had been dating both women on-and-off for several years, and had ended a relationship with Gomez in order to marry Hailey Bieber in September 2018.

While none of the three have ever commented on exactly what took place between them, that hasn’t stopped fans from accusing the 25-year-old model of “stealing Justin away from Selena”.

Therefore, it was somewhat of a surprise when photos were released showing the two women posing together at the star-studded Academy Museum Gala, which took place over the weekend. The two were seen hugging and smiling for the cameras, sparking a debate online about their friendship.