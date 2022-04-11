Selena Gomez reveals she won’t carry her own children

IN a frank interview with Rolling Stone, singer-actress Selena Gomez revealed that while she would like to have children, she is unlikely to carry them herself, due to the medicine she needs to take for her bipolar disorder.

In the interview, the 30-year-old reflected on her wish to have children and how that might look different than she imagined. She is currently taking two medications to manage her bipolar symptoms and she doesn’t plan to stop taking them to conceive a child. Some drugs used to treat bipolar disorder have also been associated with an increased risk of birth defects.

Still, she said she hopes to be a parent someday.

“However I’m meant to have them, I will,“ she told Rolling Stone.