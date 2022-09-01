Tanamera is the maker of plant-based personal care products

SENSORY beauty makes use of all of your senses, from touch to scent. It is a thorough grasp of how people interact with items. It is a category that elevates the mental health advantages of investing in oneself via self-care by additionally offering a soothing, relaxing, or uplifting experience. Tanamera has created a unique sensory beauty experience called Campur2 by Tanamera in the concept of racial peace and unity leading up to Hari Merdeka, where consumers are allowed to design their own scrub, massage oil, and essential oil produced from natural and fresh tropical ingredients. Tanamera Malaysia was founded in Malaysia in 2007 and is one of the country’s first skincare enterprises to encourage the use of natural and raw tropical products, with the core idea that Mother Nature holds the key to beauty. Tanamera has also received certification from The Vegetarian Society of the United Kingdom and will use the Vegan Trademark on all of its items.

Co-founder of Tanamera, Faridah Ahmad Fadzil said: “This latest bespoke experience, Campur2 by Tanamera, allows us to help change people’s lives through our products and experiences that deliver actionable results. Even though there are many new products and innovations in the market, customers are unable to find the right skincare that is natural and suitable for their skin needs. Through Campur2 by Tanamera, customers can customise the ingredients that are suitable for them and optimise their skincare routines.” On Aug 5, a media workshop was organised at Hetam café, where participants learned how to make essential oils and body scrubs. With the assistance of a Tanamera specialist, participants created two types of scrubs: dry and wet, as well as two bottles of essential oils. We were informed about the benefits and usage of each component, as well as specific suggestions. Tanamera’s Campur2 concept was created to provide customers a pleasurable experience while learning, enjoying, and caring for their skin. Green Tea, Green Coffee, Hibiscus, Ginger, Bamboo Charcoal, Aloe Vera, Eucalyptus, Peppermint, Lavender, Jasmine, Rose, and Ylang-ylang are among the high-quality and natural components and oil mixes available to customers.