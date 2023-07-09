Sensory mooncake spectacle

STEP into a realm of culinary enchantment as Frank’s Bar proudly unveils its latest culinary endeavour, A Moonlit Affair. This enchanting establishment invites dessert enthusiasts and cocktail aficionados to savour an extraordinary fusion of flavours and creativity.

Prepare to journey through unparalleled sensory experiences as it seamlessly combines the sophistication of cocktail mixology with the artistry of mooncake crafting.

Immerse yourself in a limited-time experience that redefines indulgence. A Moonlit Affair is a meticulously curated symphony of tastes and aromas, showcasing a trio of exclusive snowskin mooncakes, each a masterpiece by Cake Tella infused with the rich essence of Martell Noblige. Complementing these mooncakes are handcrafted cocktails meticulously prepared by the skilled hands of Ngie Kok Kiong (KK) and Nizam, the talented bartenders of Frank’s Bar.

Drawing inspiration from the harmonious blend of tradition and contemporary innovation, the cocktails at Frank’s Bar are more than just beverages; they are harmonious companions to the exquisite ice-cream mooncakes. These culinary delights showcase Cake Tella’s ingenuity in infusing Martell Noblige into their ice-cream mooncakes, pushing the boundaries of both flavour and artistry.

Beyond a simple culinary experience, A Moonlit Affair is a culinary exploration that transports you beyond the ordinary.

Priced at MYR65++ each, the trio of pairings promises distinct charms.

Moon

Moon sets the stage for an intimate evening, featuring Martell Noblige, Fennel and sesame oil paired with Espresso Snow Skin Mooncake and Martell Noblige Coffee Ice Cream.