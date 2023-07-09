Sensory mooncake spectacle

STEP into a realm of culinary enchantment as Frank’s Bar proudly unveils its latest culinary endeavour, A Moonlit Affair. This enchanting establishment invites dessert enthusiasts and cocktail aficionados to savour an extraordinary fusion of flavours and creativity.
Prepare to journey through unparalleled sensory experiences as it seamlessly combines the sophistication of cocktail mixology with the artistry of mooncake crafting.
Immerse yourself in a limited-time experience that redefines indulgence. A Moonlit Affair is a meticulously curated symphony of tastes and aromas, showcasing a trio of exclusive snowskin mooncakes, each a masterpiece by Cake Tella infused with the rich essence of Martell Noblige. Complementing these mooncakes are handcrafted cocktails meticulously prepared by the skilled hands of Ngie Kok Kiong (KK) and Nizam, the talented bartenders of Frank’s Bar.
Drawing inspiration from the harmonious blend of tradition and contemporary innovation, the cocktails at Frank’s Bar are more than just beverages; they are harmonious companions to the exquisite ice-cream mooncakes. These culinary delights showcase Cake Tella’s ingenuity in infusing Martell Noblige into their ice-cream mooncakes, pushing the boundaries of both flavour and artistry.
Beyond a simple culinary experience, A Moonlit Affair is a culinary exploration that transports you beyond the ordinary.
Priced at MYR65++ each, the trio of pairings promises distinct charms.
Moon
Moon sets the stage for an intimate evening, featuring Martell Noblige, Fennel and sesame oil paired with Espresso Snow Skin Mooncake and Martell Noblige Coffee Ice Cream.
Road 4:43
Road 4:43 commemorates celebrations, combining Martell Noblige with grenadine, pineapple and citrus, accompanied by an orange snow skin mooncake, Martell Noblige vanilla ice cream and orange jelly.
Musa-blossom
Musa blossom is a delightful treat for any occasion, combining Martell Noblige, banana juice, vanilla and orange, paired with a chocolate Snow skin mooncake, Martell Noblige Valrhona chocolate ice cream and almond chocolate truffle.
Dive into a remarkable pairing adventure that bridges East and West, igniting your palate with an unmatched symphony of flavours. With every bite and sip, you’ll embark on a journey that defies convention and elevates indulgence to new heights.
After savouring each bite of these extraordinary mooncake flavours, I found myself captivated by the distinctiveness of each one. It was truly fascinating to witness the seamless blend of alcohol-infused fillings with the traditional mooncake.
Each flavour presented a unique symphony of tastes, showcasing the culinary creativity that had gone into crafting them. Surprisingly, the marriage of alcohol and ice cream mooncake turned out to be a harmonious and delightful pairing. Among the trio, my personal favourite was undoubtedly the Musa-blossom variant.
The combination of the soft mochi exterior, the creamy ice cream and the accompanying cocktail was a match made in culinary heaven. This experience was a reminder that innovation knows no boundaries and that sometimes the most unexpected pairings result in the most delightful experiences.
A Moonlit Affair is a celebration of tradition re-imagined through innovative lenses, leaving guests with lasting memories of a night where timeless flavours danced with imaginative mixology. Secure your spot by visiting the official website, or calling +6012 674 4860.
From Sept 1 to 29, A Moonlit Affair will captivate your senses, offering a magical Mid-Autumn Festival celebration that’s truly beyond compare.