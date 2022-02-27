Seo Ye Jin back at work on new drama series

ACTRESS Seo Ye Ji was spotted on Friday at the script reading for tvN’s upcoming drama Eve. The 31-year-old star has been keeping a low profile ever since last year’s scandal involving her boyfriend Kim Jun Hyung.

Seo was accused of being the reason why Kim abruptly quit in the middle of production for the drama series The Time, mainly due to her controlling behaviour Gossip portal Dispatch revealed a series of messages which showed Seo demanding that Kim limit his interactions with female co-stars, and avoid romantic scenes in the script.

Following this revelation, Seo was also rumoured to have been a bully during her school years, and was dropped from a role on the drama Island following the scandal.

However, she now seems to be trying to move on from the scandal with this new production.

When she was announced to star in Eve, she released a statement through her agency that read: “In this period of time, I had time to look back on myself while looking at the reprimands and numerous stories given to me ... Everything stems from my immaturity, and I will try to act more carefully and show my mature self in the future.”