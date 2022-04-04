Seol In-ah looking to switch agencies

BASED on a webtoon of the same title, Business Proposal is the latest Korean rom-com to get -drama fans all excited.

While the leading couple, played by Kim Se-jeong and Ahn Hyo-seop, are in the limelight most of the times, fans have also been captivated by the story of the secondary couple on the show, played by Seol In-ah and Kim Min-kyu.

All four actors’ profiles have been raised thanks to their performances in the series, with fans discussing elements of their respective romances.

Recently, news broke that Seol will be leaving her agency OUI Entertainment.

According to media reports on Monday, the actress will be leaving the agency that she has been with since the early days of her career. It was also reported that she is likely to sign on with Gold Medalist Entertainment, which is currently home to actor Kim Soo Hyun, actress Kim Sae Ron, and more.

In later reports, OUI Entertainment confirmed that the actress is indeed leaving their agency, while Gold Medalist has confirmed that the actress is currently in talks to sign with them. However, nothing has been decided.

It appears that Seol is capitalising on her newfound fame and will be seeking new career opportunities. Hopefully this means fans will see her in a leading role soon.