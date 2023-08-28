Seonho’s splendid sojourn

IN a captivating turn of events, Malaysia played a starring role in the journey of Kim Seon-ho’s Asia Tour, aptly named . The beloved South Korean actor graced the media with his presence at a press conference preceding his much-anticipated inaugural visit to Malaysia.

From his initial foray into the entertainment world through the 2017 K-drama sensation Good Manager, Kim’s star has continued to ascend. His name became synonymous with hits like Start-Up, where he shared the screen with luminaries like Bae Suzy, Nam Joo-hyuk, and Kang Han-na, and Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha, where his chemistry with Shin Min-a was nothing short of enchanting.

His undeniable acting prowess and magnetic charisma have propelled him to the forefront of the global entertainment stage, solidifying his status as a coveted gem in South Korea’s showbiz realm.

Radiating infectious enthusiasm, Kim lit up the press conference with a genuine smile and warm greetings, reflective of his first encounter with the Malaysian landscape. To his pleasant surprise, he marvelled at Malaysians’ adeptness in speaking Korean and expressed a genuine desire to embrace their language as well.

Heartfelt gratitude flowed from him towards his devoted fan base, the “seonhohadas,“ whose unwavering support and smiles have become his driving force, propelling him to continually excel in his craft.

When the topic of his diverse roles surfaced, Kim revealed his ongoing curiosity about embodying both villainous and carefree characters. This curiosity, he confessed, guides his journey, allowing him to seamlessly adapt to any role that comes his way.