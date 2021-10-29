Sequel to Dune greenlit for 2023

AFTER a flop adaptation attempt in 1984, Frank Herbert finally got a movie adaptation worth watching. Yesterday, Legendary Pictures and Warner Bros. announced that Dune: Part Two has officially gotten the green light after the first film’s US$41 million (RM170 million) opening in North America this past weekend.

Dune has received praise from both critics and audiences since its premiere at the Venice Film Festival. While the film will only get minimal profits at best with US$225 million (RM933.17 million) grossed so far against a US$165 million (RM684.32 million) budget during its time in theatres, Warner’s plan is to make the franchise available in theatres and on HBO Max.

“I just received news from Legendary that we are officially moving forward with Dune: Part Two,” Villeneuve said in a statement. He added that the sequel was planned for 2023.

“It was a dream of mine to adapt Frank Herbert’s Dune and I have the fans, the cast, and crew, Legendary and Warner Bros. to thank for supporting this dream. This is only the beginning.”

In an interview with Nate Hill, Timothée Chalamet talked about how he had to go through 6 months of training for the fight scenes where he had to train in a wine cellar in France and with co-star Josh Brolin in Budapest.

In the interview, Zendaya also said that she had actively pursued the role before they even started casting and that she was a big fan of Villeneuve’s work.

Based on the plot of the original novel, most of the surviving cast of Dune: Part One will presumably be back for the second movie.

That includes Timothée Chalamet as Paul Atreides, Rebecca Ferguson as Lady Jessica, Zendaya as Chani, and Stellan Skarsgård as Baron Harkonnen.

Dune: Part Two will begin with Paul, Lady Jessica, and their new Fremen allies beginning their war to overthrow the new overlords of Arrakis, House Harkonnen. Paul will begin to realise his destiny as the Kwisatz Haderach, the prophesied messiah-like figure whom the Bene Gesserit foretold would bring peace to the planet.

The second movie still has a long way to go, but Villeneuve will return to direct the sequel.