Sequel to The Grey Man greenlit by Netflix

THE action-thriller The Gray Man is receiving a sequel and a spin-off less than two weeks after its premiere, indicating that Netflix’s marketing strategy of ‘Ryan Gosling vs. Chris Evans’ was apparently a huge success.

Ryan Gosling will reprise his role in the sequel alongside filmmakers Joe and Anthony Russo, and the co-writer of The Gray Man, Stephen McFeely, whose other works include Avengers: Endgame and Captain America: Civil War, will handle the screenplay.

The plot of the spin-off is being kept under wraps, but Paul Wernick and Rhett Reese, the writers of Deadpool and Zombieland, are penning the script.

Based on Mark Greaney’s best-selling novel series, the US$200 million (RM891 million) CIA thriller debuted on the streaming service on July 22 following a limited theatrical run on July 15.

The movie stars Gosling as secret agent Sierra-Six, who is being pursued by a psychotic mercenary at the direction of a high-ranking government official attempting to conceal his own misdeeds.

The movie’s ensemble was also filled with top-tier actors and actresses, including Chris Evans, Ana de Armas, Jessica Henwick, and Regé-Jean Page.

“The audience reaction to The Gray Man has been nothing short of phenomenal. With so many amazing characters in the movie, we had always intended for The Gray Man to be part of an expanded universe, and we are thrilled that Netflix is announcing a sequel with Ryan, as well as a second script that we’re excited to talk about soon,” Joe and Anthony Russo said in a statement.

The Gray Man is currently streaming on Netflix.