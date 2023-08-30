Serena and Alexis welcome second child

FORMER American professional tennis player Serena Williams and her husband Alexis Ohanian have welcomed a new member of their family with the birth of their latest child.

The pair introduced their second child, a daughter named Adira, on Aug 22. Ohanian confirmed the name and date in an Instagram post featuring a family portrait of the four members on Aug 23.

“Welcome, Adira River Ohanian,” his caption read. “I’m grateful to report our house is teaming with love: a happy and healthy newborn girl and a happy and healthy mama. Feeling grateful. @serenawilliams You’ve now given me another incomparable gift – you’re the GMOAT. Thanks to all the amazing medical staff who took care of my wife and our daughter. I’ll never forget the moment I introduced @olympiaohanian to her baby sister.”

Williams and Ohanian had their first child, a daughter named Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr, in September 2017.

The tennis star revealed her second pregnancy during the 2023 Met Gala, debuting her baby bump in a form-fitting black Gucci dress. She later confirmed the pregnancy on Instagram, expressing her excitement about “the three of us attending the Met Gala,” alluding to their upcoming addition as the third attendee.

In a heartfelt essay published last year when she announced her retirement from tennis, the superstar athlete shared her desire to grow her family.

“I have never liked the word retirement. It doesn’t feel like a modern word to me. I’ve been thinking of this as a transition, but I want to be sensitive about how I use that word, which means something very specific and important to a community of people. Maybe the best word to describe what I’m up to is evolution,” she wrote at the time.

“I’m here to tell you that I’m evolving away from tennis towards other things that are important to me. A few years ago, I quietly started Serena Ventures, a venture capital firm. Soon after that, I started a family. I want to grow that family.”