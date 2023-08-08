Serena reveals gender of second baby

BELATEDLY, Serena Williams, the renowned pro tennis player, and her husband, Alexis Ohanian, are expecting a baby girl. The couple shared the exciting news at a delightful “baby shower-slash-gender reveal” party.

Wiliams, dressed in pink and white, expressed her anticipation and nervousness about the baby’s gender. The outdoor celebration featured a vibrant rainbow-coloured balloon arch and a balloon bouquet resembling trees, creating a picturesque setting.

The event was filled with dancing, music, and heartfelt moments of hugging among guests. However, Ohanian had a surprise in store: he ordered a yellow cake to playfully trick Wiliams into believing it was a gender reveal for “Jelly Bean”. To everyone’s amusement, Wiliams playfully smashed the cake into Ohanian’s face before they moved on to the real gender reveal.

An exciting display of lights from drones spelled out “Girl!” as everyone cheered with joy.

Serena, Alexis, and their daughter Olympia were overjoyed with the news of welcoming a baby girl to their family.

Back in May, Serena shared the happy news of her second pregnancy on Instagram, along with pictures of her and Alexis. In the past, Serena had contemplated the idea of having children, unsure about bringing a child into a troubled world, but she now embraces the journey of motherhood with enthusiasm.

Throughout her pregnancy, the family of three enjoyed a memorable European baby moon together, documenting their experiences on their respective Instagram profiles. The new addition to their family is sure to bring even more joy and love into their lives.

Williams’ journey from tennis superstar to expectant mother has been a source of inspiration and joy for her fans worldwide.

With the impending arrival of their baby girl, the Williams-Ohanian family is ready to embark on their next great adventure with smiles and excitement.