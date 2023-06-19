Serenaded by Damien Rice

MESMERISED , is what I felt throughout Irish-born Damien Rice’s long-awaited concert, which happened recently at Plenary Hall, Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre on the 7 June. The 49-year-old musician and singer-songwriter held an amazing performance throughout the night with songs included from his older albums mixed in with some new songs that were a bit different than his usual style, but enjoyable nonetheless.

When I entered the hall by 8:30 PM, Liesl Mae, the opening act was already on stage performing a couple of songs that were melodious and easy to listen to while people were slowly filling up the hall.

When the hall was finally filled to the brim with his loyal and attentive fans, Rice finally appeared on stage sporting a simple outfit, and hairstyle and yet, his voice was anything but. Even the first song he performed, The Professor & La Fille Danse was an immediate attention-grabber of how he used his voice and fluency in French to further elevate the experience of hearing and seeing it live.

Rice continued wow-ing the crowd after that, with the estimation of having 1500 voices cheering and screaming for him. The stage itself was nothing particularly spectacular, not having any special effects or anything else added to it, and yet, Rice shone through with the projection of his voice, high notes, and the colour of his music.

One of my favourite highlights of coming to this concert was definitely the humour exhibited by Rice. As concerts usually are, there will be stragglers that will either arrive later than the expected opening act or have the constant itch to go to the bathroom before coming back to their seats. There will also be the odd group of hecklers that like to either voice their opinions or demand certain things and yet, Rice handles it in such a classy way while also being humorous about it, sarcastically joking with the crowd before laughing along with them.

Among his old songs, there were also a couple of new ones that were quite memorable, especially since it was accompanied by actual flashing lights, and required a couple of stage theatrics. But if I had to pick out of all the songs that Rice performed, The Box, I Remember, Older Chests, I Don’t Want to Change You and The Blower’s Daughter are definite earworms and must-sees in person.