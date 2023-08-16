Set your inner spy free

Breakout Malaysia offers an immersive adventure

STEPPING into the mysterious world of espionage, I embarked on an exhilarating adventure with my colleagues last week at Breakout, the biggest escape room and spy game in Malaysia. Nestled within the trendy confines of The Curve Mutiara Damansara in PJ, Breakout offered an extraordinary experience that melded unique storytelling, sensory challenges and mind-bending puzzles in the form of Spy Game, an unparalleled immersive adventure that tested our mettle as spies on a critical mission. Unleashing your inner 007 Spy Game, as I learned, is an exceptional fusion of escape room elements and interactive storytelling. The premise of our mission was intriguing; set in the late ‘90s during the infamous Y2K scare, we found ourselves amid a cult called Luddite, founded by the enigmatic Harold. Luddite thrived on anti-technology beliefs, promising its followers safety from the impending technology apocalypse. Unbeknownst to them, some high-ranking cult members used technology to secretly monitor the community.

Our mission was to unveil Luddite’s hidden agenda and put an end to their deceptive practices. As we eagerly gathered around the Spy Leader, our hearts raced with anticipation. A comprehensive briefing prepared us for the thrilling “ordeal” ahead. Although I admit, my nerves almost got the better of me, having recalled a previous spine-chilling horror experience with Hauntu, a sister brand of Breakout. But the moment we entered the spy-themed room, I realised this adventure required wit and quick thinking rather than horror-induced bravery. The first obstacle we encountered was fear itself. Our team hesitated to move freely, paralysed by the possibility of being caught by the patrolling guards, played convincingly by in-game NPCs. However, with a little pep talk and some adrenaline-fuelled encouragement, we mustered the courage to explore our surroundings and began solving the initial puzzles.

Connecting the dots was crucial to our success. Each puzzle we solved unravelled a piece of Luddite’s conspiracy, fuelling our determination to expose the cult’s deceitful plans. Regrettably, we wasted precious time hiding away in the shadows, but as our confidence grew, we learned to devise clever tactics to overcome challenges. One of our colleagues, unfortunately, fell victim to the NPC’s keen eyes and ended up in a comical stint in “jail.” Laughter echoed through the room as I attempted a daring disguise, hoping to outsmart the patrolling NPCs. Alas, my timing was off, and I got caught in the act, creating an uproarious scene that still brings a smile to my face. These unexpected twists and turns transformed our mission into a delightful and unforgettable escapade.

Of course, we could not resist pushing the boundaries, attempting shortcuts that set off alarms, leading to hilariously frantic moments. Despite a few setbacks, we pressed forward, resolute to reach the game’s climactic finale. In the end, we may not have achieved our primary objective, but the journey was undeniably worth it. The Spy Game provided an authentic spy experience, pushing our physical and mental boundaries to the limit. The rush of adrenaline, the camaraderie built within our team, and the joyous laughter that resonated throughout the mission hall culminated in an exceptional adventure we will cherish forever. A thrill-seeker’s haven Breakout’s Spy Game is unquestionably a must-visit for all thrill-seekers and adventure enthusiasts. Whether you are a seasoned escape room veteran or a newcomer to the world of espionage, this experience will captivate and excite you from start to finish.