FOR the longest time, local filmmakers have struggled to win the hearts of Malaysian audiences.

Considering the number of foreign contenders, it can be difficult for homegrown films to make their mark.

But since director Chiu Keng Guan came to the scene in 2010, things have drastically improved over the years.

As the man behind local masterpieces like The Journey and Ola Bola, Chiu has revolutionised the Malaysian scene with his blockbuster features that tackle relatable themes like friendship and family. Both films have jointly grossed over RM16 million at the box office.

Now, he returns and sets the benchmark higher with his first Chinese production, On Your Mark. Filmed entirely in China, the feature follows a father’s journey in helping his sick son realise his dreams of becoming a marathon runner.

“It was a new experience for me as it was my first time directing overseas. I had to work with new creative talents and crews. It was a big challenge that I was excited about!”

What was your inspiration behind this feature film?

It is a combination of a few real-life events. We met one of the real-life marathon runners and his story really inspired me. Before becoming a marathon runner, he was at home a lot and did not socialise much with anyone.

But after he starting running for marathons, his life changed and he became healthier and more confident. Hence, after meeting him, I realised his story is suitable for the movie’s plot. And it inspired me to portray his story as a testimony of a father’s love in helping his son conquer the obstacles in his life.

Did you face any difficulties in the midst of filming the movie?

Yea for sure! I had to learn some of the local dialects to make the show more believable to the audience. And I think I succeeded because the Chinese audiences were shocked upon learning that I am Malaysian. They could not believe the movie was made by a foreigner as the local elements really resonated well with them. I felt thankful upon hearing this.

However, I must say it was a struggle for me to learn about the local culture. I had to spend some time living in Chongqing to learn more about the culture there. Aside from this, I had to also form a relationship with the actors as I needed to earn their trust. During the first week of shooting, I had to constantly discuss with them about the creative direction.

Like why I wanted to shoot them at a specific angle and why they needed to say certain lines. Hence, it took a while to earn their trust. Fortunately, they were pleased with the outcome and after four to five days, they were fully following my direction.