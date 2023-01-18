Setting the tone for the year

Organised by the Association of Accredited Advertising Agents Malaysia (4As), the Putra Aria Brand Awards is an offshoot of the Putra Brand Awards. Its inaugural awards show was held on Jan 12 at One World Hotel, one day before the Putra Brand Awards show held its 13th instalment.

The Putra Brand and Putra Aria Brand Awards are designed to encourage companies to invest in their brands and stay at the top of the consumers’ mind, while staying relevant to the industry’s niche market.

Ipsos Malaysia was the official research partner responsible for the research findings, getting more than 25,000 responses for the online research survey that went on for a month, which further lends credibility to the awards recognition as the people’s choice awards.

The survey saw more than 360 brands across 24 categories, including media, communications, banking, investment and insurance, e-commerce, entertainment and tourism, and was held across 60 mainstream media throughout Malaysia.

Measured by consumer preference and growth, the Putra Aria Brand Awards recognises brands’ excellence within the marketing and advertising landscape, and aims to efficiently and inclusively serve the creative industry by highlighting branding efforts across all segments.

The Award is also one of the two recognitions endorsed by Malaysia External Trade Development Corporation (MATRADE) as its Brand Champion Partner and is supported by the Malaysian Advertisers Association (MAA), the Media Specialists Association (MSA) and the Malaysian Digital Association (MDA).

“The idea for the inaugural award was conceived out of respect and honour for marketers and brand builders, as well as agencies to help build the industry,” YBhg Dato Johnny Mun, Organising Chairman 2022 Aria Awards said during his welcome speech.

He continued: “The award is here to celebrate every marketer, brand and company that should be celebrated.”

Every year, only the top 15 brands of the country in each category will be voted by the consumers, with over 150 winners across 24 categories.

For the Media Networks category, theSun won the Silver Award at Putra Aria Brand Awards 2022, setting the tone for an amazing 2023 ahead.

Adam Ong, Executive Director for theSun, Eddie Hoo, Managing Editor, Anafiah Omar, General Manager of Marketing, and Paul Ng, Entertainment & Lifestyle Editor received the Silver award on stage on behalf of theSun.

The award serves as a testament to the collective effort and dedication that the brand has worked towards, especially after successfully trudging through the years during the pandemic, which has been tough on most publishing medias.

Congratulations to theSun for pushing through and emerging as a winner for the Putra Aria Brand Awards 2022.