Settlement reached in ‘Rust’ shooting suit, filming to resume

NEARLY a year after cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was killed by a live round fired from a prop gun on the set of Alec Baldwin’s Western movie Rust, her estate has come to a settlement with the film production company.

The settlement, subject to court approval, will have the wrongful death case dismissed, explained Matthew Hutchins, husband of the late Halyna Hutchins.

Furthermore, as part of the settlement, Hutchins will be named an executive producer on the film, which will resume in January next year.

“I have no interest in engaging in recriminations or attribution of blame (to the producers or Mr. Baldwin),” Hutchins said.

“All of us believe Halyna’s death was a terrible accident. I am grateful that the producers and the entertainment community have come together to pay tribute to Halyna’s final work.”

Halyna, 42, was killed when Baldwin fired a Colt .45 revolver that he had been told was “cold”, which was not supposed to have any live rounds. They were preparing to film a scene when the gun fired.

In a statement late last week, Baldwin’s attorney Luke Nikas said: “Throughout this difficult process, everyone has maintained the specific desire to do what is best for Halyna’s nine year old son. We are grateful to everyone who contributed to the resolution of this tragic and painful situation.”

Rust director Joel Souza was also injured when the bullet hit his shoulder.

“Those of us who were lucky enough to have spent time with Halyna knew her to be exceedingly talented, kind, creative and a source of incredible positive energy,” Souza said in his own statement.

“I only wish the world had gotten to know her under different circumstances, as it surely would have through her amazing work.”