Seven must-try traditional Malaysian dishes

The spirit of Merdeka unites people and embraces diversity, much like how the flavours of Malaysian dishes mingle to produce a pleasant gastronomic experience

MALAYSIA’S National Day commemorates the vivid tapestry of its diverse culture and rich culinary heritage, highlighting the country’s journey towards togetherness. Because the country’s history is linked to its war for independence, its food is a magnificent patchwork that demonstrates how diverse cultures may coexist harmoniously. The great variety of traditional foods served on Malaysian tables reflect the vivid diversity of the people. As part of Merdeka month, we’ll take you on a delightful journey through seven must-try Malaysian traditional dishes that highlight the country’s culinary skills and cultural variety.

Nasi Lemak A fragrant combination of flavours that is generally regarded as Malaysia’s culinary gem. This aromatic rice dish is made with coconut milk and pandan leaves, which give it a distinct aroma. Nasi Lemak is a delightful combination of flavours that Malaysians enjoy for breakfast or throughout the day. It is accompanied by spicy sambal, crispy anchovies, toasted peanuts, a boiled or fried egg and refreshing cucumber slices.

Char Kway Teow A popular street food alternative, it is distinguished by its wonderful blend of flat rice noodles sautéed with prawns, Chinese sausage, eggs, bean sprouts and chives. What actually elevates the meal is its distinct smokey “wok hei” essence, which is the product of deft high-heat cooking, often with an open flame within the wok. A zesty touch of lime adds a revitalising tang to the symphony of aromas, delightfully harmonising with the decadent and pleasant nature of the dish.

Rendang A delicious dry curry famed for its soft chunks of beef slow-cooked in a luscious blend of coconut milk and an aromatic mixture of lemongrass, galangal, turmeric, ginger, and chilies. This Minangkabau-inspired dish is a monument to the fine art of slow cooking, with a velvety texture that virtually melts in your mouth and an explosion of fragrant scents.

Nasi Kandar A popular Malaysian dish that consists of steamed rice accompanied by a range of savoury curries and side dishes. This culinary delight delivers a delectable blend of flavours and textures, with options ranging from delicious meats like chicken, beef or fish to a variety of vegetable curries and spicy sauces. The appeal of Nasi Kandar is the option to personalise your plate by selecting your favourite curries and accompaniments to make a filling and savoury meal.

Sarawak Laksa A distinctive and tasty noodle soup from Sarawak. It is famous for its unusual ingredients combination, which typically includes rice vermicelli noodles drowned in a fragrant and spicy broth. The broth is frequently prepared with a fragrant spice, herb and tamarind blend, resulting in a harmonious blend of sweet, sour, and savoury aromas. The meal is typically garnished with prawns, shredded chicken, eggs, and bean sprouts, which add texture and flavour to the overall experience. Laksa Sarawak is a culinary icon of the state, showcasing the diverse people of Sarawak’s rich cultural influences and culinary heritage.

Hainan Chicken Rice At first glance, Hainanese Chicken Rice appears to be a simple dish. Yet, its subtle spices and tender poached chicken have made it a favourite choice as a serving of comfort food. This dish, which is served with fragrant rice seasoned with chicken and complimented by ginger paste, chilli sauce and soy sauce, exemplifies Hainanese culinary talent.