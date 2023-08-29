Seven Samurai in space

MOVING further away from the world of superheroes, director Zack Snyder is stepping into the science fiction world through his latest collaboration with Netflix.

Eight months after principal photography wrapped last December, the first trailer for Rebel Moon: Part One: A Child of Fire has been released.

Reportedly inspired by Akira Kurosawa’s samurai epics, particularly Seven Samurai, Rebel Moon will see Kora (Sofia Boutella) recruiting warriors from across the galaxy to defend Veldt, a moon of the planet Mother World from an invasion by Regent Balisarius, the tyrannical ruler of Mother World’s Imperium army.

The almost four-minute-long trailer has almost every sci-fi imagery and trope imaginable: a princess, a prophecy, spaceships shooting lasers, a Nazi-looking space army, talking robots, an anthropomorphic spider, lightsaber-esque laser swords, a gryphon, and slow-mo every five seconds.

Joining Boutella is an ensemble cast consisting of Charlie Hunnam, Djimon Hounsou, Ray Fisher, Anthony Hopkins, Ed Skrein, Michiel Huisman, Doona Bae, Jena Malone, Staz Nair, E. Duffy, Charlotte Maggi, Cleopatra Coleman, Cary Elwes, Corey Stoll, Sky Yang and more.

Rebel Moon was initially a pitch for a Star Wars film that predated Disney’s 2012 acquisition of Lucasfilm. Snyder retooled the film into what it is now while working on Netflix’s Army of the Dead.

The film is the latest collaboration between Snyder and Netflix after the aforementioned Army of the Dead, which was a massive hit on the platform, drawing in 72 million households in its first four weeks.

Like Army of the Dead and its spinoff, Snyder has plans to turn Rebel Moon into a Netflix franchise.

Rebel Moon: Part One: A Child of Fire will release on Netflix on Dec 22, while the second part, The Scargiver, will arrive on April 19 next year.