Seventeen planning to go live

SOUTH Korean boy band Seventeen is reportedly in talks to hold an in-person concert.

According to an exclusive media report on Sep 27, Seventeen is considering holding a concert in November with a live audience.

The concert venue is reported as KSPO Dome. The group will be performing with 11 members in this concert, excluding The8 and Jun who will be focusing on promotions in China.

Formed six years ago, Seventeen has released three studio albums, a compilation album and twelve EPs, among others, and are considered to be in the top echelon of the country’s K-pop boy bands.

Performing as one group, Seventeen’s 13 members are divided into three ‘sub-units’ – Hip Hop Unit, Vocal Unit and Performance Unit – with each having their own role in the boy band.

The group’s most popular songs include Don’t Wanna Cry, Left & Right, Pretty U and Ready to love.

If their November concert does happen to be held in-person with an audience, it will be the first time Seventeen has met its fans in two years and two months, since its last concert in August 2019.

Earlier this year, Seventeen held its IN-COMPLETE concert for fans online, with the DVDs and Blu-Ray recordings of the concert going on sale several months ago.