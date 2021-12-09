Shang-Chi will return

AFTER the success of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, a sequel is officially in the pipeline, with the film’s director, Destin Daniel Cretton set to return as both director and writer. Cretton is also involved in the development of a new Marvel series for Disney+.

This follows after Cretton signed an exclusive multi-year overall deal with Marvel Studios and Hulu’s Onyx Collective. The new deal allows Cretton to develop TV projects for both Marvel Studios on Disney+ and the Onyx Collective for Hulu and other platforms.

In a statement, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige said: “Destin is an amazing collaborator who brought a unique perspective and skill to Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. We had a fantastic time working together on the film, and he has so many intriguing ideas for stories to bring to life on Disney+, so we’re thrilled to expand our relationship with him and can’t wait to get started.”

Not much is known about Cretton’s upcoming Marvel series on Disney+, but sources have claimed that it is a comedy.

“Working on Shang-Chi with Kevin and the Marvel Studios team was one of the highlights of my life, and I couldn’t be more excited about Tara’s vision for Onyx Collective. I can’t wait to explore new stories & build new worlds with this community,” said Cretton.

Released in September, Shang-Chi is currently the highest grossing film in the American domestic box office with US$224.5 million (RM950.23 million), and made history for the ever-expanding Marvel Cinematic Universe as the first entry to feature an Asian lead and mostly Asian cast.

Starring Simu Liu, Tony Leung, Michelle Yeoh and Awkwafina, the film has grossed US$431.9 million (RM1.83 billion) at the worldwide box office, and currently stands as the eight highest-grossing film.

The current profit numbers behind Shang-Chi went against earlier, more negative projections, where the film was expected to flop or do badly, particularly because of the film’s ban in China.

In response to the sequel announcement, Liu took to Twitter, joking: “Flopped so hard, we got a sequel!”