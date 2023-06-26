Shapeshifting terrorism

RETURNING to Earth after a long absence working in space, Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) reunites with Maria Hill (Cobie Smulders) and the Skrull, Talos (Ben Mendelsohn).
His old friends immediately realise something is different; Fury has seemingly lost his edge, either due to age, being snapped in Avengers: Infinity War, or being un-snapped into a world with dead comrades in Avengers: Endgame.
As Fury has been in space since at least Spider-Man: Far From Home, and has never returned for any of the conflicts since then, what could possibly have brought him back?
The shapeshifting alien race called Skrulls, and Fury learns that it is much worse than expected.
Compared to when he was on earth, there are now more than a handful of Skrulls on the planet, and they have begun infiltrating terror groups across the planets under the leadership of the Skrull called Gravik (Kingsley Ben-Adir).
If these are not bad enough, the militant Skrulls are planning to cause something catastrophic enough to end the human race.
The episode then ends with a shocking twist that is sure to be a gut punch for fans of the franchise since 2012’s The Avengers.
A different direction
It’s hard to say how the remaining five episodes will play out, and more importantly, whether they will stay on the course charted by the first episode.
By focusing on Fury and his cohorts, along with the Skrulls, Secret Invasion has an opportunity the other films and series in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) does not have; scaling back on the nonsense by focusing on the non-spandex wearing characters.
As a character study on Fury, the miniseries also has the chance to provide him with actual character development beyond being a character that shows up occasionally, spouts witty one-liners and does badass things.
In order to form an actual identity instead of “just another Disney+ Marvel series”, Secret Invasion’s future episodes has to lean into its strong suit; the thriller and espionage aspects. Basically, less London Has Fallen, and more of the first Mission: Impossible and Bourne films.
Despite being touted as “darker” and “more mature”, Secret Invasion is not R-rated; in Malaysia, the episodes may be rated PG-13.
Though it is shackled in that sense, the miniseries may still squeeze out as much as its family friendly rating allows, such as the wanton act of terrorism in the first episode.
If the miniseries’ – especially in the last few episodes – devolve into the usual superhero punchy-mckick-explosionville circus, it will only harm Fury’s flagship show.
If Secret Invasion is meant to portray a more adult MCU, it has to behave like one.
Secret Invasion is streaming exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar, with new episodes premiering weekly until 26 July.