Shapeshifting terrorism

Nick Fury returns to thwart an alien invasion

The events in previous films has changed Fury. – ALL PIX BY DISNEY+ HOTSTAR

RETURNING to Earth after a long absence working in space, Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) reunites with Maria Hill (Cobie Smulders) and the Skrull, Talos (Ben Mendelsohn). His old friends immediately realise something is different; Fury has seemingly lost his edge, either due to age, being snapped in Avengers: Infinity War, or being un-snapped into a world with dead comrades in Avengers: Endgame. As Fury has been in space since at least Spider-Man: Far From Home, and has never returned for any of the conflicts since then, what could possibly have brought him back? The shapeshifting alien race called Skrulls, and Fury learns that it is much worse than expected.

Compared to when he was on earth, there are now more than a handful of Skrulls on the planet, and they have begun infiltrating terror groups across the planets under the leadership of the Skrull called Gravik (Kingsley Ben-Adir). If these are not bad enough, the militant Skrulls are planning to cause something catastrophic enough to end the human race. The episode then ends with a shocking twist that is sure to be a gut punch for fans of the franchise since 2012’s The Avengers.

A different direction It’s hard to say how the remaining five episodes will play out, and more importantly, whether they will stay on the course charted by the first episode. By focusing on Fury and his cohorts, along with the Skrulls, Secret Invasion has an opportunity the other films and series in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) does not have; scaling back on the nonsense by focusing on the non-spandex wearing characters. As a character study on Fury, the miniseries also has the chance to provide him with actual character development beyond being a character that shows up occasionally, spouts witty one-liners and does badass things.